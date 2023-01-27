Tyre Nichols video: FBI director says 'I was appalled' by bodycam footage, as nation braces for release

Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday that he was "appalled" when he watched the Tyre Nichols video from Memphis, and he urged any protests to remain peaceful.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told reporters Friday that he has seen the bodycam footage of the violent arrest and subsequent killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and said he was "appalled" by what he saw.

"What happened in Memphis is obviously tragic. I've seen the video myself and I will tell you I was appalled," he said. "I'm struggling to find a stronger word but I will just tell you I was appalled."

FBI Director Christopher Wray listens during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. 

FBI Director Christopher Wray listens during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FOUR OF FIVE MEMPHIS POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED WITH KILLING TYRE NICHOLS RELEASED FROM JAIL AFTER POSTING BAIL

The footage, which has been described as "heinous" and "a failing of basic humanity" by the Memphis police chief and others, is set to be released publicly Friday – prompting officials to urge citizens not to respond with violence.

"There's a right way and a wrong way in this country to express being upset or angry about something and we need to make sure that if there is that sentiment expressed here it's done the right way," Wray said echoing comments made by Attorney General Merrick Garland. 

"It is deeply disturbing – I’d say horrific from the descriptions I've been given," Garland said in response to whether he has yet seen the video. "I want to give my deepest condolences to Tyre Nichols family."

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.  

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.   (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

"I'm going to repeat what the family has said," he continued. "Expression expressions of concern when people see this video. We urge that they be peaceful and nonviolent. 

"That's what the family has urged and that of course, is what the Justice Department urges," Garland added. 

The bodycam footage will be made public Friday evening. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.

