Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Stephen Moore: If Biden and Democrats get their way, record inflation will get even worse

Former Trump adviser says Democrats' spending is what caused sky-high inflation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Stephen Moore: Inflation will get worse if Democrats get their way Video

Stephen Moore: Inflation will get worse if Democrats get their way

Former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore on President Biden visiting the middle east as inflation hits 40-year high.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that inflation will get worse if Democrats get their way. Moore said Democrats and President Joe Biden want to pass another $500 billion to $1 trillion in new spending despite inflation hitting a 40-year high. 

BIDEN ADMIN OFFICIALS ARE 'NEO-MARXIST IDEOLOGUES,' WANT TO RESHAPE ECONOMY INTO 'COLLECTIVIST' MODEL: CROWLEY

STEPHEN MOORE: This is an administration that is hostile to business. They want these kinds of leftist activists who work against the interests of American businesses. Now, what is the plan now to deal with this economic crisis we have? Well, Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer are trying to negotiate a deal with Joe Manchin, who's been kind of the hero this year. And I'm not making this up, they want another 500 billion to a trillion dollars of spending and taxes. 

That is going to make the situation worse. We've got to be cutting back the government spending, cutting the taxes, and they want to move in exactly the opposite direction. You think we got an inflation problem now? Think about how bad it would be if they add another trillion dollars of spending. And incidentally, where's the money going to come from? You know what group they want to tax, the small businesses of America. I just don't get it. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Stephen Moore: Median income went up over four years of Trump admin Video


 


 

This article was written by Fox News staff.