Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden admin officials are 'neo-Marxist ideologues,' want to reshape economy into 'collectivist' model: Crowley

Former Trump official Monica Crowley explains the Biden admin's role in record-high inflation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Democratic Party is anti-business: Economist Video

Democratic Party is anti-business: Economist

FreedomWorks senior economist Steve Moore unmasks the true economic face of the Democratic Party and explains how the Biden administration caused inflation on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump official Monica Crowley dubbed Biden administration officials "pure neo-Marxist ideologues" whose plan is to "re-engineer the U.S. economy into a more collectivist kind of model" Wednesday on "Hannity."

JESSE WATTERS: MOVING BACK IN WITH YOUR PARENTS ISN'T THE AMERICAN DREAM

CROWLEY: These people are pure neo-Marxist ideologues, Sean and Steve. So stop looking for a logical reason for … why they're doing what they're doing. They've got a reason. This is the plan. The plan is to re-engineer the U.S. economy into a more collectivist kind of model. Don't forget that Joe Biden was Barack Obama's vice president. Barack Obama spent most of his life prior to entering politics as a community organizer, but he did have one little brief window of time when he was in the private sector. And you know how he described that time, guys? He described it as "being behind enemy lines." So you are dealing with true believers who really do want to remake American life and society by re-engineering the U.S. economy. So it's not a coincidence here. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

Inflation a result of a deliberate economic strategy: Crowley Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.