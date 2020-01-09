Authors Stephen King, Don Winslow offer $200G for charity if White House holds hour-long press briefing

Renowned authors Stephen King and Don Winslow offered -- in brusque terms -- to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to a children's hospital in the name of White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Thursday -- if she would hold a formal press briefing.

"Savages" author Winslow initially tweeted at Grisham that he and King would donate a total $175,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Grisham's name "if you will take questions from the full White House press corps for 1 HOUR in the WH [White House] briefing room."

King, writer of horror novels such as "The Shining," "Cujo," and "It," chimed in and offered to match Winslow's $100,000 donation.

That’s 200 K for charity," King tweeted. "And all you have to do is YOUR DAMN JOB!"

The White House stopped holding press briefings after President Trump and former press secretary Sarah Sanders, the former press secretary, endured disruptive episodes from reporters like CNN's Jim Acosta.

According to McClatchy, the White House has not held a formal briefing in 303 days.

"The briefings had become a lot of just theater,” Grisham told Fox News in September. “I think that a lot of reporters were doing it to… get famous.”

“They’re writing books now, they’re all getting famous off of this presidency, so I think it’s great what we’re doing now,” Grisham added.

According to Grisham, President Trump was "his own best spokesperson" and the "most accessible president in history." Trump and his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway regularly talk with reporters outside of the White House.

