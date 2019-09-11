Stephen King compares his new horror novel on detained children to Trump's border enforcement

For author Stephen King, reality was starting to imitate his fiction writing when President Trump's administration detained migrant families at the southern border.

"Sometimes, life comes along and imitates art, instead of the other way around," King told "The View" on Wednesday while promoting his book "The Institute."

"As I was re-writing this book, all at once, I find out we're locking little kids up in cages on the border and I'm thinking to myself -- this is like my book," King said.

According to its Amazon description, the novel focuses on children with psychic powers who are detained by the government. "The Institute is Stephen King’s gut-wrenchingly dramatic story of good vs. evil in a world where the good guys don’t always win," the description reads.

STEPHEN KING CALLS FOR TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT, CRITICIZES IVANKA ON TWITTER

Another description recounts how children in the "Institute" are forced to endure physical abuse. "The mystery of the Institute’s purpose is drawn out naturally until it becomes far scarier than the physical abuse visited upon the children," a post on Publisher's Weekly reads.

"The View" host Joy Behar responded by suggesting that every day under Trump was like "1984" -- the George Orwell novel in which the government regularly lies to its people with brazen propaganda.

King's Wednesday comments were just the latest the renowned author has lobbed at the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 71-year-old author previously called for Trump's removal from office and participated in a video accusing Trump of lying about the conclusions in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation.