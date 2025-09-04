Expand / Collapse search
Stephen Colbert tells Trump 'f--- you' after president declared Chicago the 'worst and most dangerous' city

President Donald Trump suggested he would deploy National Guard troops to Chicago as part of crime crackdown

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Colbert says 'f--- you' to Trump after president calls Chicago 'worst and most dangerous city' Video

Colbert says 'f--- you' to Trump after president calls Chicago 'worst and most dangerous city'

Late-night host Stephen Colbert said "f--- you" to President Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president called Chicago the "worst and most dangerous" city.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert pushed back at President Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president said Chicago was the "worst and most dangerous city" on social media. 

"Yesterday, Donald Trump made a hard right onto the fascism freeway, announcing that he will deploy National Guard troops to Chicago," Colbert said during his monologue. 

The president indicated on Wednesday that he would send National Guard troops into Chicago as part of his crime crackdown and posted several criticisms of the city online.

"Worst and most dangerous? Two words: "F--- you!" Colbert said after reading Trump's post.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert

Late-night host Stephen Colbert fired back at Trump on "The Late Show" after he declared Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the world. (Screenshot/CBS)

Trump also called Chicago the "murder capital" of the world. 

"Trump slandered on: ‘Chicago is the murder capital of the world!’ Fun fact: no. According to the FBI, 22 major cities have higher rates of murder than Chicago - one of them being Birmingham, Alabama," the late-night host continued. 

Colbert then praised the city and its residents.

"This is a scary time for the people of Chicago. And I love the people of Chicago. I used to be a people of Chicago. In fact, I lived there 11 years," Colbert said. "Started my career there. We took our show to Chicago last summer, had an amazing time. But come to think of it, you know what? A lot of us did come home murdered."

Late-night host Stephen Colbert and President Donald Trump

Colbert took aim at Trump again in his Sept. 3, 2025, monologue. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images; Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Colbert also told Trump "go f--- yourself" after the president celebrated the cancellation of the comedian's show.

"How dare you, sir?" Colbert said on air. "Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f--- yourself."

Colbert's audience boos as he declares Trump is 'very much alive' Video

Colbert's audience booed on Tuesday after the late-night host said Trump is "very much alive" while addressing online rumors about his death over Labor Day weekend. 

"While talentless hack Stephen Colbert continues to spiral over the cancellation of his failed, low-ratings TV show, President Trump is busy making our country greater than ever before and delivering for the American people," White House spokeswoman Liz Huston told Fox News Digital.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

