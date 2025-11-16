Expand / Collapse search
Stephen A. Smith calls out AOC, Schumer, and Newsom for avoiding his show

The podcast host also said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has ignored invitations to come on his show

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Podcast host Stephen A. Smith asked why high-profile Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have not appeared on his show.

Podcast host Stephen A. Smith claimed that high-profile Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have been ignoring invitations to appear on his show.

During his show on Friday, Smith addressed the backlash he's received from close friends over his critiques of Democratic politicians like Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

He stood by his comments and claimed that he had invited several Democrats, like Crockett, AOC and Newsom, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to appear on his show, only to be met with silence.

Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith asked Democrats why they seemed more reluctant to come on his show than Republicans. (Lou Rocco/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

"Jasmine Crockett has been on this air — invited on this show for four months," Smith said. "AOC has been invited on this show for four months. Gavin Newsom has been invited on this show longer than that. Props to Hakeem Jeffries. He’s a friend of the show, always welcome on here. I like that man. I respect him. Chuck Schumer has been invited on this show. Hasn’t shown up. Where they at?"

He added, "Every single Republican I have asked to show up on this show has either said yes, or that they’re coming. Not the Dems. Why?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett, Ocasio-Cortez, Newsom, Jeffries and Schumer's offices for comment.

AOC, Schumer, Newsom

Stephen A. Smith claimed Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Gov. Gavin Newsom, have ignored invitations to come onto his podcast. (Shutterstock/AP)

Of those he referenced, Jeffries was the only Democrat who appeared on his show recently after being interviewed by him in October. However, in the past month, Smith has interviewed other Democrats such as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Regarding Republicans, Smith recently interviewed Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and House Speaker Mike Johnson earlier this month. He also spoke to Texas Rep. Chip Roy in October.

Smith has drawn criticism from other folks in the media after he called out Crockett last month for focusing on what he considered performative politics over helping her constituents.

Stephen A. Smith and Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Stephen A. Smith later apologized to Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett for his comments. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

He later posted a video apologizing to Crockett.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

