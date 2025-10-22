Expand / Collapse search
Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Jasmine Crockett after calling out her 'incendiary' politics

The ESPN host previously called out the Texas representative for constantly attacking Trump with derogatory remarks

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Radio host Stephen A. Smith released a video on Wednesday apologizing to Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett for his comments against her earlier this month.

Radio host Stephen A. Smith posted a video Wednesday offering an apology to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, after he previously called out her performative politics.

Ahead of his show, Smith released a video titled "An apology to Jasmine Crockett" that addressed his past attacks on the Texas representative's fiery behavior.

The cultural commentator said that his comments had "been misconstrued and misinterpreted" by critics but that he felt compelled to defend Crockett after seeing "disturbing" comments about her from President Donald Trump.

STEPHEN A. SMITH WARNS ‘NOT A DAMN SOUL’ CAN BEAT VANCE-RUBIO TICKET IN 2028 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Jasmine Crockett Texas Representative

Stephen A. Smith apologized for earlier criticism of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas. (John Medina / Getty Images)

"I have no problem apologizing to my sister, because damn it, I want her to know I don’t feel that way about her," Smith said. "Just like I didn’t feel that way about Kamala Harris. Just like I don’t feel that way about the marvelous, the wonderful, the incomparable, the greatest first lady ever Michelle Obama, in my estimation or anybody else."

He continued, "But what we’re going to do on this show is understand who the hell I am and how it’s going to be as long as I’m doing this show. I have no problem apologizing if I’m wrong. I have no problem apologizing if I’ve made somebody feel a certain kind of way."

Smith said he did not consider his remarks about Crockett’s demeanor misogynistic or disrespectful but understood why people pushed back when compared with Trump’s rhetoric.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT DEFENDS DEM RHETORIC LIKE CALLING TRUMP 'WANNABE HITLER' IN WAKE OF KIRK SHOOTING

Stephen A. Smith and Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Stephen A. Smith addressed the controversy surrounding his comments about Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I’m going to call it like I see it," Smith said. "I can look Jasmine Crockett in the face and say, 'I’m sorry for any kind of noise I caused in your direction because she is accomplished, and she is smart, and she does have an incredible, incredible challenge working in this political climate on Capitol Hill.' I got it."

He continued, "And when Trump came at her like that, I said, 'Damn it.' I was p----- off because I said that’s what they’re talking about when they’re saying. You know what. When you question something about her, it’s going to invite that."

Smith said that he did not wish to be associated with Trump's rhetoric attacking Black women and hopes to do right by Crockett.

STEPHEN A. SMITH SAYS DEMOCRATS ARE 'LOST,' HINTS HE IS SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING PRESIDENTIAL RUN

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith talks crime in Democratic-run cities.

Stephen A. Smith previously mocked Crockett's constant attacks against President Donald Trump. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

"[T]hat doesn’t mean I’m always right," Smith said, going on to say Crockett was welcome to come to a televised town hall with him next month. "And it doesn’t mean that I’m beyond apologizing when I’m wrong in any way because I’m not here to hurt. I’m here to help."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office for comment.

Smith stood by general efforts to criticize Crockett and "challenge" authority. Nevertheless, he added that he respected "the hell" out of Crockett and encouraged her to run for the U.S. Senate.

Earlier this month, Smith called out Crockett for appearing to care more about saying provocative things to get noticed rather than serving her constituents.

"’I'm just going to go off about Trump, cuss him out every chance I get, say the most derogatory, incendiary things imaginable, and that's my day's work,'" Smith mocked.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

