Stephen A Smith blasts 'shameful' critics of his Jasmine Crockett comments

Radio host Stephen A. Smith called out the "immature" and "shameful" critics trying to cancel him for his criticism of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, on Monday.

Earlier this month, Smith criticized Crockett for being more focused on opposing President Donald Trump in performative politics than helping the constituents in her state, such as calling Trump a "piece of s---."

"[H]ow Jasmine Crockett chooses to express herself, I'm like, ‘Is that going to help your district in Texas?’" Smith said. "Aren't you there to find a way to get stuff done, as opposed to just being an impediment to what Trump wants? How much work goes into that?"

Smith said in the latest episode of his "Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith" podcast that he faced intense backlash from Black commentators in the days after his comments, with some accusing him of being "disrespectful" of Crockett.

"I have nothing but respect for her," Smith said. "I just disagree on what she's making headlines for because I think it's counterproductive to the ultimate goal. But yet here we are, and the word ‘disrespect’ comes in and people try to engage with words, you know, like ‘disrespect’ and ‘implying misogyny’ and all of this other nonsense. Stop it. Stop it. Can we be grown-ups and deal with what the real issue is involving what I said?"

Smith shared some comments he saw, such as podcaster Willie D calling his comments a "betrayal" of Crockett. He was particularly incensed over Black Lives Matter activist Tamika Mallory, who claimed he "disrespected a powerful Black woman," called his comments "dangerous" and told people to "turn him off."

"You want me canceled because I asked a question," Smith said. "Jasmine Crockett, how is that going to work for you and get your constituency?"

He insisted that he has no desire to vote Republican, saying he wants the Democratic Party to regain power in 2028. Smith added that despite the backlash he faced, he intended to use his platform to reach out to several people across the political aisle.

"Everybody has their thoughts and opinions, and I get that. But to call for a rally for me to be canceled, that's shameful. It's immature. Bad news: Not only do I have the platform that I have, I have more coming," Smith said.