Stephen A. Smith calls out Dems like AOC and Jasmine Crockett as bad look for face of the party

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith blasted the Democratic Party on "Real Time" on Friday for spotlighting progressive candidates like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-T.X., and argued that Republicans are having a "field day" with all the coverage these progressive Democrats are receiving.

Smith contended that while he may not agree with everything President Donald Trump is currently doing, he asserted that some Democrats on Capitol Hill have taken their rhetoric about the president too far, and that their antics will not "work to the benefit of the Democratic Party."

"When you listen to Jasmine Crockett or an AOC and the way they talk about them, even an Elizabeth Warren to a lesser degree or what have you, the Republicans are having a field day," he stated. "They're like, 'Put them up on the screen. Let's show them.' They put they plaster them all over the place."

The ESPN host then turned his attention to NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, noting that while New Yorkers might vote for him, "America won't."

"In a general election, you are going to fall if you are anti-America, if you are anti-capitalism, and you want to embrace extreme leftism and socialism," he argued.

Smith stated that "they want you scared to say that you're not scared," and assured the audience that he is not afraid to challenge progressives like Ocasio-Cortez, Crockett or Mamdani.

Talk show host Dr. Phil, who was also on the show's panel, chimed in, agreeing with Smith's take that Americans are no longer scared of voicing their political beliefs.

"Middle America, the heartland, that 80% of America, the heartland of America, is finding their voice, and they're not going to be scared," he stated. "They need to speak up and say what they believe."

"Real Time" host Bill Maher noted that Smith and Dr. Phil may be the "unity ticket" that Americans are looking for.

It has long been rumored that Smith may run for president in 2028, with the ESPN host hinting at a "possible" presidential bid earlier in the show, adding that he is "disgusted" with the Democratic Party in its current form.