CNN's Brian Stelter delivers widely mocked rant on vaccine selfies to smallest audience of year

CNN’s "Reliable Sources" with Brian Stelter had its worst viewership of the year on Sunday, as only 923,000 total viewers tuned in to hear the liberal host complain about vaccine selfies.

"Reliable Sources" has failed to crack the one-million viewer plateau in four of the past five telecasts as CNN’s weekly media show struggles in the post-Trump era. Stelter was widely mocked after making a fuss that Fox News hosts haven’t posted enough selfies after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

CNN’S STELTER MOCKED FOR COMPLAINING FOX NEWS JOURNALISTS HAVEN’T SHARED ENOUGH ‘VACCINE SELFIES’

"Everybody else is doing it," Stelter said as lower-third chyron even said, "FOX’S BIGGEST STARS HAVE NOT SHARED VACCINE SELFIES."

Stelter has pivoted from Trump-bashing to attacking conservative media, but it doesn’t appear that viewers appreciate the approach. "Reliable Sources" also had a dismal performance among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging only 195,000 viewers for its second-worst turnout of the year.

Political satirist Tim Young told Fox News that Stelter’s comments about vaccine selfies were not only embarrassing but also factually inaccurate.

"The segment should be called ‘Dear diary, why don’t they virtue signal like us?’ And the answer to that question is that Fox personalities are busy actually researching and reporting the news – something Stelter clearly doesn’t do or else he’d know that both John Roberts and Janice Dean did, in fact, post selfies getting the vaccine," he said.

Dean and Roberts are among several Fox News personalities who have shared images of their vaccinations. Dean criticized Stelter for seeming to ignore facts that "didn't fit his narrative."

The poor performance by Stelter came after CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" had its lowest-rated week of the year from April 5 to April 9, averaging only 1.2 million total viewers. Chris Cuomo’s show also had its worst week of the year among the key demographic, averaging 263,000 nightly viewers in the coveted group.