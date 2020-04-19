CNN's Brian Stelter 'crawled in bed and cried' over coronavirus, says 'it’s OK to not be OK right now'

A lot of Americans are having a tough time amid the coronavirus pandemic and CNN’s Brian Stelter is apparently no exception.

Stelter, the liberal network’s in-house media critic, took to Twitter on Saturday morning to explain that he didn’t send out his nightly newsletter because he “crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives” instead.

“Last night, I hit a wall. Gutted by the death toll. Disturbed by the govt's shortcomings. Dismayed by political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality. Worried about friends who are losing jobs; kids who are missing school; and senior citizens who are living in fear,” Stelter wrote.

“I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. Tears that had been waiting a month to escape,” Stelter wrote in a second tweet. “I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else.”

Stelter echoed the message during his show on Sunday, telling viewers that he finally “hit a wall” after weeks of bottling up emotions.

“All of us are grieving, whether we sense it or not. All of us have lost something in the past few weeks, some have suffered the ultimate loss of a father, or mother or spouse or relative. Others have lost livelihoods, they lost access to family and friends,” Stelter said. “I tried to bottle it all up; I guess I was trying to be stoic for my wife and kids, it wasn’t until this Friday night that I hit a wall.”

Stelter then said he couldn’t finish his newsletter on Friday because he was “angry” and “gutted” by the ongoing pandemic.

“That’s when the tears came,” he said. “Almost everyone is experiencing isolation or stress or anxiety or other emotions, as a result of this crisis. “

Stelter then encouraged people to use social media, noting that he felt better by Saturday morning. He stressed that “it’s OK to not be OK right now,” and urged viewers to tell people that seek appropriate help.