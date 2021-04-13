CNN’s Cuomo drops 45 percent of viewers since big brother’s scandals surfaced

CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" continues to drop viewers at an alarming rate as the big brother of namesake host Chris Cuomo is caught up in multiple scandals.

"Cuomo Prime Time" had its lowest-rated week of the year from April 5 to April 9, averaging only 1.2 million viewers. The show is down a whopping 45 percent compared to the week of Jan. 25, but the Cuomo name has since been beset by a series of embarrassing headlines.

TIMELINE OF CUOMO SCANDALS REVEALS CNN'S INVOLVEMENT IN PUSHING GLOWING NARRATIVE OF EMBATTLED GOVERNOR

Viewers are turning away after the CNN host reportedly received prioritized coronavirus testing when his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, ordered health department officials to give special treatment to his relatives and "influential people with ties to the administration." At the time, the vast majority of New Yorkers faced a difficult time finding coronavirus tests, regardless of symptoms.

The governor has also been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women and covering up coronavirus nursing home deaths in the state.

Last year, CNN famously allowed the Cuomo siblings to conduct a series of widely mocked, playful conversations billed as interviews while largely ignoring New York’s nursing home crisis. CNN has since announced Chris Cuomo would no longer be allowed to cover his embattled brother, whom he referred to as the "Love Guv."

"Cuomo Prime Time" also had its worst week of the year among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 263,000 nightly viewers in the coveted group. The show is down 55 percent in the demo compared to the week of Jan. 25.

CUOMO BROTHERS CONTINUE TO EMBARRASS CNN AS NETWORK'S MOST-WATCHED HOST CAN'T COVER GOVERNOR'S SCANDALS

While CNN’s most popular show loses viewers, the newest addition to Fox News Channel has thrived.

Fox News’ "Gutfeld!" has averaged 1.6 million viewers since it premiered on April 5, outdrawing every single CNN program in both total viewers and the demo. Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show dominated its head-to-head competition, beating Don Lemon's "CNN Tonight" by 135 percent.

Lemon averaged only 668,000 total viewers at 11 p.m. ET while up against Gutfeld.

"Gutfeld!" has also topped several broadcast network late-night programs among total viewers from Monday-Thursday, including ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.