'Star Trek' actress says series has always been ‘woke’ as conservatives cry foul about new show

The latest installment in the "Star Trek" franchise is facing mounting backlash from fans who say it’s gone "woke," even as many critics praise the new show and studio executives have already approved a second season.

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" premiered last week on Paramount+ to relatively high reviews from critics, including an 87% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes. But audience scores suggest a far more divided response.

Cast members have leaned into the "woke" label, saying "Star Trek" has always been that way.

Actress Gina Yashere, who plays Lura Thok in the series, defended the franchise during a CNN appearance, arguing that "Star Trek" has been "woke from day one."

"Woke is a good word. It's been given negative connotations. But woke just means you're awake and aware of everything that's going on in the world around you," she said in a clip of the interview posted to her Instagram account.

Longtime "Star Trek" actor Robert Picardo echoed that sentiment, writing on Instagram that the franchise’s "heart was ‘woke’" long before the term existed.

The series currently holds a 43% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, up from a lower score of 35% last week. On IMDb, the series gets a 4.7 out of 10, with over 3,000 one-star reviews.

Some entertainment critics and online commentators have blamed the low scores on review-bombing, while other fans say the backlash reflects dissatisfaction with the show itself, not just its politics.

"Starfleet Academy" has been slammed by viewers online, accusing the show of going "woke." White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller joined the outcry last week, posting on X, "Tragic. But it’s not too late for @paramountplus to save the franchise. Step 1: Reconcile with @WilliamShatner and give him total creative control."

Miller was responding to a clip of the show shared by the X account @EndWokeness on Jan. 10. The post has received more than 3.6 million views. The video shows several characters speaking aboard a Starfleet vessel, including a moment in which one character pauses mid-scene to put on glasses.

Some viewers online accused the episode of being unfaithful to the franchise and mocked the series’ famous motto, joking, "To boldly go where no one wanted." Billionaire Elon Musk also weighed in on the clip, joking that in this version of the future they "banned Ozempic and LASIK."

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the original "Star Trek" series, responded sarcastically to Miller’s post.

"The fact that they have not cure Hyperopia by the 32rd Century is an abysmal oversight on the writers!" Shatner wrote, adding, "That is what you meant, right?"

The backlash surrounding "Starfleet Academy" began before its first two episodes premiered on Jan. 15, after several cast members publicly praised the show’s focus on inclusivity and progressive themes.

"Starfleet Academy" is the latest series to face review-bombing amid broader culture-war debates. Disney’s "Star Wars: The Acolyte," which premiered in 2024, faced similar backlash from fans online after its creators publicly described it as the "gayest" installment in the franchise.

Netflix hit "Stranger Things" also faced review-bombing after a main character came out as gay in the penultimate episode of the series.

"Starfleet Academy" was renewed for a second season before it premiered.