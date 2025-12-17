Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Netflix cancels gay military series the Pentagon called 'woke garbage'

Show 'Boots' told story of gay teen joining military during 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' era

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
Laura: Woke is being replaced by 'war' Video

Laura: Woke is being replaced by 'war'

 Fox News host Laura Ingraham discusses President Donald Trump's revival of the Department of War on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Netflix has canceled its gay military series "Boots," which the Pentagon previously labeled "woke garbage," according to multiple reports.

"Boots" followed the story of Cameron Cope, played by Miles Heizer, a gay teen from Louisiana who is bullied and "finds new purpose — and unexpected brotherhood — with his motley team of fellow recruits," according to Netflix

The show, which premiered on Oct. 9, depicted Cope’s experience joining the military in the 1990s under the "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell" policy, which barred openly gay, lesbian or bisexual Americans from serving in the armed forces. The policy remained in place from 1993 until 2011.

Deadline first reported the cancellation Monday. 

HEGSETH INSTATES 'HIGHEST MALE STANDARD ONLY' FOR COMBAT, OTHER CHANGES, DECLARING DEPT OF DEFENSE 'IS OVER' 

boots-gay-netflix-show

Miles Heizer attends Netflix's BOOTS Camp, Clips & Convo at The Standard Highline on Oct, 4, 2025, in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix)

Critics largely praised the series. "Boots" earned a 90% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it "a likable dramedy that explores masculinity and queerness to powerful effect."

In October, Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson condemned "Boots" as "woke garbage," in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. 

Wilson said that military officials "will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children." 

HEGSETH VOWS TO RESTORE WARRIOR MENTALITY AND RAISE STANDARDS IN SWEEPING MILITARY TRANSFORMATION

Netflix headquarters

The series "Boots" — reportedly canceled after one season — told the story of Cameron Cope, played by Miles Heizer, a gay teen from Louisiana who is bullied and "finds new purpose — and unexpected brotherhood — with his motley team of fellow recruits," according to Netflix.  (Mike Blake/Reuters)

"Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex-neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn't care if you're a man, a woman, gay, or straight," Wilson added.

Netflix and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Pentagon briefing room

In October, Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson condemned "Boots" as "woke garbage," in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.  (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue