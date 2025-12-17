Netflix cancels gay military series the Pentagon called 'woke garbage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Netflix has canceled its gay military series "Boots," which the Pentagon previously labeled "woke garbage," according to multiple reports.

"Boots" followed the story of Cameron Cope, played by Miles Heizer, a gay teen from Louisiana who is bullied and "finds new purpose — and unexpected brotherhood — with his motley team of fellow recruits," according to Netflix .

The show, which premiered on Oct. 9, depicted Cope’s experience joining the military in the 1990s under the "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell" policy, which barred openly gay, lesbian or bisexual Americans from serving in the armed forces. The policy remained in place from 1993 until 2011.

Deadline first reported the cancellation Monday.

Critics largely praised the series. "Boots" earned a 90% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it "a likable dramedy that explores masculinity and queerness to powerful effect."

In October, Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson condemned "Boots" as "woke garbage," in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Wilson said that military officials "will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children."

"Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex-neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn't care if you're a man, a woman, gay, or straight," Wilson added.

Netflix and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.