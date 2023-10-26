'Squad' Dems under fire for refusing to vote to condemn Hamas terror: 'Complete disgrace'

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., skewered the House Democrats who refused to vote to condemn Hamas and affirm U.S. support for Israel. The chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee said Thursday on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that it was a "complete disgrace" for the far-left "Squad" members and other Democrats not to support the resolution.

REP. JASON SMITH: Those nine Democrats are a complete disgrace. Cori Bush comes from my home state. She advocates for defunding the police. The city she represents, in my home state, per capita, has more murders than anywhere else in the United States. These people are not rational. They want to destroy our society and they promote propaganda that is as fake news as you possibly can find. The fact that they're harboring and supporting terrorists who have killed more Jewish people since the Holocaust is absolutely unacceptable and these people do not deserve to serve in the halls of Congress.

A group of House Democrats made up primarily of far-left "Squad" members voted against a resolution Wednesday to condemn the "barbaric" Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

H.R. 771, which reaffirms America's support for Israel as it responds to the attack, received overwhelming bipartisan support and passed by a vote of 412-10 with six members voting present.

The 10 members voting against the resolution included six of the eight "Squad" members : Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Cori Bush, D-Mo. They were joined by Reps. André Carson, D-Ind., Al Green, D-Texas, and Delia Ramirez, D-Ill.

The remaining two "Squad" members, Reps. Greg Casar, D-Texas, and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., were joined by Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., Jesús "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., in voting present.

One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted against the resolution over concerns it could deepen the conflict, but explicitly condemned the attack by Hamas and affirmed Israel's right to defend itself unlike some members of the "Squad."

