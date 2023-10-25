'Squad' Democrats vote against condemning 'barbaric' Hamas attack on Israel

A group of House Democrats made up primarily of far-left "Squad" members voted against a resolution Wednesday to condemn the "barbaric" Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

H.R. 771, which reaffirms America's support for Israel as it responds to the attack, received overwhelming bipartisan support and passed by a vote of 412-10 with six members voting present.

The 10 members voting against the resolution included six of the eight "Squad" members: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Cori Bush, D-Mo. They were joined by Reps. André Carson, D-Ind., Al Green, D-Texas, and Delia Ramirez, D-Ill.

The remaining two "Squad" members, Reps. Greg Casar, D-Texas, and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., were joined by Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., Jesús "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., in voting present.

One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted against the resolution over concerns it could deepen the conflict, but explicitly condemned the attack by Hamas and affirmed Israel's right to defend itself unlike some members of the "Squad."

The vote came just hours after newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., vowed his first action would be to bring the resolution the floor as a statement in support of Israel.

Last week, Omar broke down in a fit of rage aimed at President Biden and Democrat leadership over their support for Israel amid the war with Hamas. Her angry comments came during a press conference with fellow "Squad" members calling for a ceasefire in the war.

It came just one day after she was forced to walk back comments blaming Israel for the Gaza hospital explosion that U.S. intelligence determined was not from a projectile launched by the Israeli Defense Forces. However, she failed to offer an apology.

Other "Squad" members have also faced sharp criticism for their response to the attacks, including Tlaib, who repeated Hamas talking points that Israel was responsible for the hospital explosion despite the findings by U.S. intelligence.