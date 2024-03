Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., unloaded on progressive Democrat Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Friday on "Fox & Friends" following the lawmakers' undisclosed trip to Cuba to discuss "human rights." Malliotakis is the daughter of a Cuban exile of the Fidel Castro regime.

PROGRESSIVE HOUSE DEMS MADE SECRET 'HUMAN RIGHTS' TRIP TO CUBA AMID WORSENING BORDER CRISIS AT HOME

NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: These are anti-American members of Congress, okay? They are communist sympathizers, and they go to Cuba, which is not only a state sponsor of terrorism, but they side with our adversaries. They are in bed with Iran, North Korea, communist China, Russia. They allow for them to operate spy bases 90 miles from our shores. They have harbored fugitives. They have harbored terrorists. And it's unconscionable that these members of Congress would go there trying to appease the government of Cuba. And then they go under the guise of wanting to do something about human rights. Do they know that the people in Cuba, including my relatives, earn about $15 a month, $15 a month? So they come here in the United States, they're preaching about fair wages. Everyone should make a living wage. And then they go and support a government that pays its people $15. And you know why? It's a farce. It's a farce because every single one of these members voted against the resolution standing with the Cuban people in 2021, when they were on the streets, fighting for their lives, fighting for freedom. The Socialist Squad and Jayapal, they all voted no to stand against the people and with the Cuban regime.

The House of Representatives Democrats led a small delegation on the undisclosed trip to the island nation last week amid the worsening border crisis affecting everyday Americans here at home, according to a new report late Tuesday.

Far-left "Squad" members Omar and Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) Chair Jayapal led the group of a dozen people, including a staffer from the office of Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., to Havana, where they, according to a spokesperson for the CPC, "met with people from across Cuban civil society and government officials to discuss human rights and the U.S.-Cuba bilateral relationship."

The trip was not disclosed by anyone involved and was not reported by Cuban state media despite the ongoing embargo against the communist island nation by the U.S., the Miami Herald reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the offices of Omar, Jayapal and Lee for comment.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.