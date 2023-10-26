Expand / Collapse search
'Squad' Democrat Jamaal Bowman called out by GOP rep for being a 'chaos agent' in Congress

Bowman pled guilty to pulling a House fire alarm one day after voting against a resolution condemning Hamas

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Mike Johnson has the temperament to bring the Republican Party together: Rep. Mike Lawler Video

Mike Johnson has the temperament to bring the Republican Party together: Rep. Mike Lawler

New York Rep. Mike Lawler explains why he believes new House Speaker Mike Johnson will be able to unify the conference and discusses Rep. Jamaal Bowman's expected guilty plea for falsely triggering the Capitol Hill fire alarm.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., skewered fellow Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Thursday after the "Squad" Democrat pled guilty to pulling a House office fire alarm before a crucial government funding vote. Bowman's plea came one day after he voted against a House resolution condemning Hamas for the October 7 attacks on Israel. Lawler told "FOX & Friends" that Bowman is a "chaos agent" in Congress.

MIKE LAWLER: Look, I mean, the video is pretty clear that he, you know, tore the signs down and pulled the alarm and walked past multiple law enforcement officers without saying, hey, I made a mistake. I accidentally pulled the alarm. So I think the video speaks for itself. But I'll tell you, I was flying home to Westchester last week, and he happened to sit down next to me in the same row. And I looked at him, and I said, well, thank God we're not sitting in the exit row because Lord knows what he would have done. But, you know, look, he obviously pulled the fire alarm. He obviously did it to stall and create chaos. That's what he is. He's a chaos agent. I mean, this is somebody who voted against condemning Hamas yesterday. It's disgusting. It's despicable. I don't know how you can be a member of Congress and not condemn Hamas. That was brutal. Terrorists who slaughtered Jews, the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. This is a no-brainer. 

Bowman pulling fire alarm

Bowman appeared to pull the alarm on as Republicans began voting on the stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown. (U.S. Capitol Police)

D.C. Assistant Attorney General Peter Saba criminally charged Bowman with a misdemeanor for causing a false fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building ahead of a September 30 vote.

Bowman, 47, turned himself in on Thursday morning ahead of his arraignment in D.C. Superior Court where he pled guilty to causing the false alarm.

The New York Democrat told reporters ahead of the arraignment that he is "taking responsibility" for causing the false alarm and that "Hell no" he didn't mean to pull the alarm.

"What I did was against D.C. law," Bowman said. "As I said from the very beginning, I was not trying to disrupt any congressional proceedings, I'm glad the investigation yielded that."

FOX News' Houston Keene, Adam Sabes, Jake Gibson and Aubrie Spady contributed report.

'Squad' Rep. Jamaal Bowman talks ahead of DC Superior Court arraignment Video

