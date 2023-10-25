House Republicans jeer reporter, tell her to 'shut up' and 'go away' during Mike Johnson presser

GOP representatives jeered a reporter on Tuesday during a press conference for Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., after he was nominated for the House Speakership.

During the presser, ABC News reporter Rachel Scott asked Johnson about what she called his effort to "overturn" the 2020 presidential election results, eliciting a torrent of boos and one "Shut up!" from the GOP lawmakers assembled around the nominee.

Scott also asked whether Johnson would support more aid for Israel and Ukraine if elected speaker, which prompted another stiff rebuke from the lawmakers, who dismissed her, stating she had already asked another question.

The exchange happened Tuesday after House Republicans nominated Johnson to be speaker of the House, the fourth candidate to be voted on since Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted from the position earlier this month.

Several minutes into the press conference — after Johnson expressed confidence in being elected to the speakership and declared that House Republicans are "united" in the decision — Scott asked, "Mr. Johnson, you helped lead the efforts to help overturn the 2020 election results, do you—?"

The reporter was immediately cut off by the groans of the lawmakers who appeared exasperated by the question. Several of them yelled, "Boo!" Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., could be heard stating, "Oh, gosh," and Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., exclaimed, "Shut up! Shut up!"

Johnson only replied, "Next question," and answered another reporter’s query about the upcoming floor vote on his bid.

Scott attempted to get one more question in before the event’s end, asking, "Ukraine and Israel — do you support additional aid to Ukraine and Israel­—?"

Boebert interjected, declaring, "You’ve asked your question." Foxx added, "You asked your question. Go away. Go away."

Johnson responded by concluding the meeting, stating, "We’re not doing policy tonight. Any other questions? Other than that, thank you for being here."

On Wednesday, the Republican secured 220 votes from his colleagues and was elected speaker of the House.

The rhetoric from Republicans appalled some onlookers. On ABC's "The View" on Wednesday, the audience gasped after the clip played, and co-host Sara Haines said even her young children weren't allowed to say "shut up" in the house. Co-host Sunny Hostin added it was beneath the dignity of a member of Congress.

CBS correspondent Robert Costa wrote on X, "Boos and jeers don’t make questions suddenly disappear."

CNN's John King added Wednesday that Republicans were "anti-democratic" and "anti-free speech" for their reaction to the questions.

Progressive commentator Keith Olbermann posted to X, "BREAKING: There isn't one loyal American shown in this video. This is the face of fascism."

Scott described the incident in an X post of her own, writing, "I asked Mike Johnson if he stands by his efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election. Members started booing. I also asked if he would support more aid to Ukraine and Irael [sic]. ‘Go away! Go away!’ one member shouted. ‘We’re not doing any policy tonight,’ Johnson said."

Former 2020 GOP presidential primary candidate Joe Walsh posted, "In one 13 second clip, the cowardice of Trump’s Republican Party so perfectly displayed."

Former GOP congressman and current CNN analyst Adam Kinzinger wrote, "Everyone is being thrown in jail for this lie and they smile like clowns."

