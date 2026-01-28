Former gymnast says ‘sports are not about inclusion’ after ACLU releases trans ad featuring Megan Rapinoe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Sey slammed The ACLU and Megan Rapinoe after the organization posted a video as a part of their latest campaign standing with transgender athletes.

She said the video made her "so angry." Sey is a USA National artistic gymnastics champion, and the founder of XX-XY Athletics, an activewear company that advocates for protecting women's sports and spaces.

For their "More Than A Game" campaign, the ACLU posted a video in support of transgender athletes. On its website, the group says it is standing with trans youth and their families and their rights to "be themselves."

"Supporting trans youth, isn't just about sports. It's about freedom," the video says. The video includes former Team USA women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe, former WNBA player Sue Bird, and WNBA player Brianna Turner.

Talking to Fox News Digital, Sey did not hold back.

"Sports aren't about any of those things. Sports are about competition. Sports are not about inclusion. Not everybody makes the team."

"Sports are competing and striving to get better, and it's about self-reliance and picking yourself up when you fall down. They're not about freedom. There's rules in sports. Three strikes and you're out. There's rules across every single sport. So I don't know what these people are talking about and to make it about this idea that sports aren't about competition."

This comes as the Supreme Court is weighing new cases regarding protections for female athletes. The ACLU is standing with trans athletes.

Also seen on the campaign site, is Becky Pepper-Jackson. Jackson is a track and field athlete who was banned after West Virginia banned transgender athletes in girls' sports, a case currently being heard by the Supreme Court. In 2021, they sued the state to block its law that prohibits biological males from competing in girls' sports.

She has identified as female since third grade and has been taking puberty-blocking medication.

This past year, Pepper-Jackson qualified for the West Virginia girls high school state track meet, finishing third in the discus throw and eighth in the shot put in the Class AAA division.

Although she is officially listed in court papers as B.P.J., her mother and ACLU lawyers have publicly identified her by Becky's full name.

Sey argued that allowing biological boys in girls' sports would make sports unfair for girls.

"Male advantage is greater than performance-enhancing drugs," she said to Fox News Digital.

Sey said Rapinoe would have wanted a fair playing field during her time in soccer.

"Megan Rapinoe has to be one of the most competitive women on the planet. She was on Olympic teams and World Cup teams. She's one of the most famous soccer players ever. She's full of it. It just makes me angry, and she's pulling up the ladder behind her. And I'm sure she would not have tolerated a single player taking performance-enhancing drugs because that provides an unfair advantage."

Sey explained why the ACLU missed what sports is all about in the ad campaign.

"They're twisting what competitive sports are about. If you want to be all about self-expression, then go enter a talent contest and sing. That's not what sports are all about. So I find the ad infuriating."

Sey emphasized that this must be pushed back on.

"We have to push back on it. We have take the culture back… It's not fair. They're asking these girls to erase themselves and to do it with a smile."

Sey is concerned this is another example of an effort to erase girls.

"They're asking them to accept their erasure and to allow boys to take their medals and their team opportunities and to do so politely. Well, we're not going to do it," she said.

Sey said being an athlete is not always fun and requires intense work and sacrifice.

"I trained as a gymnast for 15 years. I trained up to 10 hours a day. I trained on broken bones. I was up driving to practice in the dark. You give up a lot. I gave up basically any high school social experience, you know, proms and all of it. You do it because you love the sport, and you do it because you derive a real sense of pride, and you do it, because you're competitive."

Sey said she did the work because she wanted to win, and she said Rapinoe also wanted to win.

Sey explained to Fox News Digital why she finds this "insulting."

"Get out there and be the best you can be and find the best in yourself. There's a real satisfaction that comes from that. And Megan Rapinoe knows that."

Sey concluded, "every girl deserves fair competition."

The high court cases are Little v. Hecox (24-38) from Idaho; and West Virginia v. B.P.J. (24-83). Decisions are expected by early summer.

The ACLU and Megan Rapinoe did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson, Alexandria Hoff, Bill Mears, and David Spunt contributed to this report.