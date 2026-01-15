ACLU launches transgender athletes awareness campaign amid Supreme Court case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) launched a new public awareness campaign in support of transgender athletes in female sports as the organization argued a case challenging a state ban before the Supreme Court this week.

The ACLU announced the "More Than A Game" campaign on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court hearings for West Virginia v B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox, two cases targeting state laws barring biological males from competing in women's sports.

According to a press release, the organization will release ads throughout the Unrivaled women’s basketball series in support of transgender youth affected by the laws at issue.

"The politicians behind these cases have made their intentions clear: they seek to prevent transgender people from being themselves both on and off the field," the press release read. "The states that have passed these laws are not only seeking a ruling from the Supreme Court that would uphold the ban on transgender participation in sports, but have asked for a sweeping ruling that could threaten transgender people’s freedom and civil rights across all areas of life, from the classroom to the doctor’s office and beyond."

The first ad, also released on Monday, featured athletes such as two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe, as well as actors like Naomi Watts and Elliot Page, defending transgender athletes as part of the "living, breathing fabric of this country."

"Supporting trans youth isn't just about sports. It's about freedom. On and off the field. It's more than a game," the ad said.

ACLU Attorney Joshua Block is currently representing West Virginia trans teen Becky Pepper-Jackson, who in 2021 sued the state to block its law that prohibits biological males from competing in girls' sports.

During Supreme Court oral arguments, Block suggested that "sex" should not be defined legally while claiming that West Virginia's law violates Title IX.

"However the court resolves this case, I really urge the court not to do it on the definition of sex argument," Block said, later adding, "I don't think the purpose of Title IX is to have an accurate definition of sex. I think the purpose is to make sure that sex isn't being used to discriminate by denying opportunities … I wouldn't look to whether or not to classify B.P.J. as male or female, I think the question is, ‘is she being denied an opportunity because of that classification?'"

After the hearing, Fox News Digital asked Block what his definition of "sex" is. He declined to give a definition.

"I don't think that's . . . what's at issue in this case. What's at issue in this case is fair treatment for all people, including cis people and trans people, and that's what we're here to talk about today," Block answered.

