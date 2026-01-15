Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

ACLU launches transgender athletes awareness campaign amid Supreme Court case

The American Civil Liberties Union argued against state bans on biological males in girls' sports in front of the Supreme Court this week

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Transgender athlete debate reaches Supreme Court Video

Transgender athlete debate reaches Supreme Court

Attorney Mehek Cooke joins Fox News Live to discuss Supreme Court arguments addressing the transgender athlete debate, national implications as a result and more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) launched a new public awareness campaign in support of transgender athletes in female sports as the organization argued a case challenging a state ban before the Supreme Court this week.

The ACLU announced the "More Than A Game" campaign on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court hearings for West Virginia v B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox, two cases targeting state laws barring biological males from competing in women's sports.

According to a press release, the organization will release ads throughout the Unrivaled women’s basketball series in support of transgender youth affected by the laws at issue.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS SHE ‘ABSOLUTELY’ WOULDN'T SUPPORT BOYS IN GIRLS SPORTS IF SHE HAD TRANS CHILD

A screenshot from ACLU's "More than a Game" campaign

The ACLU launched an ad for its "More Than A Game" campaign in support of transgender athletes on Monday, (Screenshot/ACLU)

"The politicians behind these cases have made their intentions clear: they seek to prevent transgender people from being themselves both on and off the field," the press release read. "The states that have passed these laws are not only seeking a ruling from the Supreme Court that would uphold the ban on transgender participation in sports, but have asked for a sweeping ruling that could threaten transgender people’s freedom and civil rights across all areas of life, from the classroom to the doctor’s office and beyond."

The first ad, also released on Monday, featured athletes such as two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe, as well as actors like Naomi Watts and Elliot Page, defending transgender athletes as part of the "living, breathing fabric of this country."

WASHINGTON POST URGES SUPREME COURT TO 'SAVE WOMEN’S SPORTS' AHEAD OF MAJOR TRANS ATHLETE CASE

Transgender in sports hearing at Supreme court

A protester carries a transgender pride flag outside the Supreme Court as it hears arguments over state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on school athletic teams, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

"Supporting trans youth isn't just about sports. It's about freedom. On and off the field. It's more than a game," the ad said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the ACLU for comment.

ACLU Attorney Joshua Block is currently representing West Virginia trans teen Becky Pepper-Jackson, who in 2021 sued the state to block its law that prohibits biological males from competing in girls' sports.

During Supreme Court oral arguments, Block suggested that "sex" should not be defined legally while claiming that West Virginia's law violates Title IX.

IDAHO AG SAYS SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER SPORTS CASE DEFIES 'COMMON SENSE'

"However the court resolves this case, I really urge the court not to do it on the definition of sex argument," Block said, later adding, "I don't think the purpose of Title IX is to have an accurate definition of sex. I think the purpose is to make sure that sex isn't being used to discriminate by denying opportunities … I wouldn't look to whether or not to classify B.P.J. as male or female, I think the question is, ‘is she being denied an opportunity because of that classification?'"

Protesters rallying on behalf of transgender kids in St. Paul, Minnesota

The ACLU is representing a West Virginia transgender teen in the Supreme Court case West Virginia v B.P.J. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

After the hearing, Fox News Digital asked Block what his definition of "sex" is. He declined to give a definition.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think that's . . . what's at issue in this case. What's at issue in this case is fair treatment for all people, including cis people and trans people, and that's what we're here to talk about today," Block answered. 

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue