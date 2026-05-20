Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Michigan Senate candidate deleted Thanksgiving tweet calling for Indigenous reparations: report

The Washington Free Beacon reported the 2019 post was removed as Democrat Abdul El-Sayed campaigns in Michigan

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Michigan senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed takes heat for Khamenei comments, Hasan Piker event Video

Michigan senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed takes heat for Khamenei comments, Hasan Piker event

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed addresses leaked audio where he suggested not commenting on the death of Irans former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, due to local Dearborn sentiment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed appeared to have deleted a tweet calling for reparations for Indigenous people on Thanksgiving, according to a report by the Washington Free Beacon.

"Just a reminder this #Thanksgiving. This country was built on the systematic annihilation of Indigenous Peoples, whose ancestors suffer some of the highest rates of homelessness, joblessness, and mortality today," El-Sayed wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thanksgiving in 2019. "We owe so much more than ‘thanks.’ Time for Reparations."

In a follow-up tweet, El-Sayed clarified that he meant "descendants" instead of ancestors.

FAR-LEFT HOUSE DEM PUSHES LAND REPARATIONS FOR DESCENDANTS OF AMERICAN SLAVES

Abdul El-Sayed

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed reportedly deleted a post calling for reparations for Indigenous people on Thnaksgiving. (Evan Cobb for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the El-Sayed campaign for comment.

Though El-Sayed has not frequently discussed the idea of reparations, video footage from the Michigan-based outlet The Gander featured El-Sayed discussing the importance of reparations for Black and Indigenous people.

"I believe we owe it to engage in reparations...There are so many ways in which we need to have a conversation about reparations. We need to invest in reparations. We need reparations in this country," El-Sayed said in a video posted on May 12.

MICHIGAN DEMOCRATIC SENATE CANDIDATE CLAIMS ISRAEL 'JUST AS EVIL' AS HAMAS

US Senate candidate in Michigan Abdul El-Sayed

Abdul El- Sayed has been accused of deleting other controversial social media posts supporting calls to "defund the police." (Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

El-Sayed was also accused of deleting several "defund the police" posts in November.

"Most major US cities spend WAY TOO MUCH on police departments to police poverty & WAY TOO LITTLE on public schools, health departments, recreation departments, & housing to eliminate poverty," El-Sayed wrote in a June 2020 post, just several weeks after the death of George Floyd. "Fixing that is what the #Defund movement is about."

In a separate post, he wrote, "The police have become standing armies we deploy against our own people."

DEM SENATE CANDIDATE TAKES SWIPE AT JOE ROGAN AFTER REFUSING TO DISAVOW HASAN PIKER'S PAST COMMENTS

Hasan Piker and Abdul El-Sayed take a selfie with a group of young fans.

Streamer Hasan Piker, left, and Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, center right, take a selfie with young fans following a campaign event, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

El-Sayed's campaign has also been marked by several other controversies, such as campaigning with far-left, anti-Israel Twitch streamer Hasan Piker and suggesting political leaders do a better job understanding the motivations behind terrorists' actions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

More recently, he has been accused of exaggerating his medical background as a "physician" despite records showing that he has never held a medical license.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue