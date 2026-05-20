Fox News' Johnny 'Joey' Jones reenlists in United States Marine Corps

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Fox News host Johnny "Joey" Jones reenlisted in the United States Marine Corps on Wednesday during a swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon.

"The last job I had in uniform — my job was to get better. It was to heal. It's a very selfish thing. My job was to heal. The Marine Corps paid me to get better, and then I retired. And there's nothing wrong with that, but it was unfinished business," Jones said at the ceremony.

Jones, a formerly-retired staff sergeant, served eight years in the Marine Corps and was deployed twice, suffering a life-changing injury while deployed in Afghanistan as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician. The 2010 IED-related incident resulted in the loss of both of his legs and severe damage to his right forearm and both wrists.

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"If there's an opportunity for me to serve, there's no reason why a no-legged 40-year-old staff sergeant should be able to put the uniform on, other than these men believed it. And the goal here is to open that door for anyone else that has something left to give," Jones told his military colleagues in the room.

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Jones was joined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who led the swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes.

"I don't think there's a better spokesman for the Marine Corps, understanding what it's all about, what it means to serve, the brotherhood that exists then, than how Joey talks about it on television so that the American people understand it and connect to it in a visceral way," Hegseth said. "If you spend any time with them, which I know a lot of you have, you know it's in his bones. It's in his heart and soul, wearing that uniform."

"When I first got word that he was interested in getting back in uniform, it actually didn't surprise me," Hegseth continued, calling Jones' reenlistment "an absolute no brainer."

Jones will remain a co-host of "The Big Weekend Show" and continue to provide military analysis across all FOX News Media platforms.

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Jones is the author of FOX News Books’ New York Times bestseller "Unbroken Bonds of Battle," which spotlights the service people who dedicated their lives to protecting the freedoms and people of the United States of America. He also authored the New York Times bestseller FOX News Books' "Behind the Badge: Answering the Call to Serve on America's Homefront," which details the stories of first responders and the drive behind their patriotic acts of heroism.

He spends much of his time working on issues facing active duty and retired service members and created a fellowship on Capitol Hill with the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

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