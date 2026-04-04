Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton says he found God amid medical scare in emotional confession

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is sharing his faith journey after revealing that he found God during a recent life-threatening medical experience.

On March 23, Hilton revealed that he had been hospitalized for three weeks with severe sepsis and infections. In a candid video, he said God had "presented himself to me" during the ordeal and changed him through the experience.

"God presented himself to me and then did something. Something I can only call miraculous ... it was real, and this has been life-changing," he said.

On Thursday, the entertainment columnist posted another tearful video to social media in which he apologized for past mistakes and said he had begun reading the Bible again.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD WARNS HOLLYWOOD IS A 'SELF-SERVING BUSINESS,' CREDITS FAITH FOR KEEPING HER GROUNDED

"I’ve been crying, but happy tears. Happy tears. Because this is just, this is just so crazy. I’ve been reading the Bible, and so much of what is said here I had already been thinking of. It’s just overwhelming in the best, most beautiful way," he said, while holding up a Bible to the camera.

Hilton said what he was reading in Scripture mirrored changes he had already begun making in his personal life, and he expressed remorse for what he described as past "selfish" behavior.

"I made a lot of mistakes in my past. We all have. Nobody's perfect," he said. "But my mistakes are very public. The internet is forever. Receipts are forever. I carry with me deep shame and regret. I'm sorry. I will continue to apologize. I have also reached out to make amends. I've apologized publicly and privately to dozens of people."

"Because I was so selfish, because I didn't care who I hurt. I just cared about the views, the attention, the money — people hated me," he continued. "Some people enjoyed it, but it felt like most people hated me. And last week, since I've been home, I haven't been getting as much hate, and I've been getting love and prayers."

JUSTIN BIEBER SAYS FAITH IN JESUS HEALED HIM AFTER MUSIC INDUSTRY ‘DIDN’T ALWAYS PROTECT MY SOUL’

Hilton acknowledged the backlash he has received over the years for his online reporting and said some people still "want to see me suffer," but added that he believes God loves him and has forgiven him.

"And I know that some people are fed up with me talking about God. You don’t have to watch these videos. You don’t have to watch. I love God. My experience was real. My testimony is important," he said.

Hilton vowed to be a better person going forward.

"What matters is today. How I behave today, how I behave tomorrow," he continued. "And not only did God save me in so many ways, but God gave me a new lease on life and a new opportunity to truly be better and do better."

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD EXPLAINS WHY SHE’S 'ANTI-RELIGION’ DESPITE HER DEEP CHRISTIAN FAITH

Several Christian entertainers offered words of encouragement in the comment section of the post.

"Jenny and I are for you Perez! Keep your eyes fixed on Him!" actor Donnie Wahlberg, who is married to former "The View" host Jenny McCarthy, wrote.

"Faithfully praying for you Perez," Candace Cameron Bure wrote, adding prayer hands and heart emojis.

"Praise the Lord! Praying for you," singer Kaya Jones wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"You are a beautiful soul, this is amazing Perez," actress Bethany Joy Lenz wrote.

In his initial video about the hospitalization, Hilton said he was raised Catholic but had never been a believer until now. He also said he was "excited" to begin taking his children to church.

He's since posted several videos thanking God and talking about his spiritual transformation as he continues to recover from the hospital stay.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP