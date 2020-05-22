'Special Report' all-star panel reacts to Trump's announcement on houses of worship

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall and the Federalist's Ben Domenech took opposing sides Friday on "Special Report with Bret Baier," reacting to President Trump's "order" for governors to open houses of worship during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The president's order today is meant to send a message to the states about the essential nature of religious services," Domenech said as a member of the all-star panel. "His comment there about overruling the governors is something that I think it could be tested in a couple of instances, but is more likely to come in the form of DOJ [Justice Department] lawsuits, as we've seen in other cases against those governors who don't allow these houses of worship to open."

Trump on Friday announced that new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance will classify houses of worship as “essential,” as he called on governors to allow them to open “right now” after being closed during coronavirus lockdowns.

"The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now -- for this weekend," Trump said at a White House briefing. "If they don't do it, I will override the governors."

Marshall disagreed with the president's decision, noting problems in her state of California and citing an instance in Arkansas that saw a coronavirus hot spot trace back to a church.

"We have here in California at least three churches, one of which had over 70 people, 73 to be exact. There are three deaths as a result. But the problem with that is it goes further than just these houses of worship because these people go out into the community," Marshall said. "If you look at Arkansas, where you have 38 percent of one, one church's population, that then they have found through tracing 26 additional people were infected. One died in the community, three died in the church. This is something governors have to look at because every state is on a different track with regard to social distancing."

Marshall said the governors should make the decision and that people should make the best of the situation.

"So I think the president should leave the governors to make this decision. And even though worshiping is essential, God is everywhere," Marshall added. "So let's pray wherever we can until we're safe to go inside those churches, mosques and synagogues."