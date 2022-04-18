Expand / Collapse search
Biden's failure to secure the southern border is 'un-American': Wesley Hunt

Texas congressional candidate slams White House for 'empowering' cartels on 'Fox & Friends First'

Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt (R) slams the Biden administration for allowing the border to remain open.

Army veteran and Texas GOP congressional candidate Wesley Hunt slammed the Biden administration for allowing Title 42 to expire in May on "Fox & Friends First" Monday, arguing an open border has made America vulnerable to terrorists and lethal drugs entering the U.S.

NEW GUATEMALAN MIGRANT CARAVAN EXPECTED TO ARRIVE AT SOUTHERN BORDER IN MAY WHEN TITLE 42 ENDS

WESLEY HUNT: Biden is basically declaring that the pandemic is over at the border, yet we are still forced to wear masks on airplanes. Yet we are still allowing tens of thousands of people to enter our country illegally. Just like I said, we have no idea who they are. But one also side note, not just from a terrorist idea, this administration is empowering the cartels to seize control of our border. We've had enough fentanyl to enter to kill every American five times when you look at that, plus a crime surge that we've seen and defunding the police and the idea of terrorists into our country, we should be terrified. And this should actually use this as an opportunity to address this issue of national security at the border. And they're failing to do so. It's un-American, it must stop. 

