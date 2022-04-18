Biden's failure to secure the southern border is 'un-American': Wesley Hunt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Army veteran and Texas GOP congressional candidate Wesley Hunt slammed the Biden administration for allowing Title 42 to expire in May on "Fox & Friends First" Monday, arguing an open border has made America vulnerable to terrorists and lethal drugs entering the U.S.

WESLEY HUNT: Biden is basically declaring that the pandemic is over at the border, yet we are still forced to wear masks on airplanes. Yet we are still allowing tens of thousands of people to enter our country illegally. Just like I said, we have no idea who they are. But one also side note, not just from a terrorist idea, this administration is empowering the cartels to seize control of our border. We've had enough fentanyl to enter to kill every American five times when you look at that, plus a crime surge that we've seen and defunding the police and the idea of terrorists into our country, we should be terrified. And this should actually use this as an opportunity to address this issue of national security at the border. And they're failing to do so. It's un-American, it must stop.

