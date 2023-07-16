'Sound of Freedom' filmmaker says hit faith-based thriller is 'more than a movie': 'It's a movement'

"Sound of Freedom" producer Eduardo Verástegui said the hit faith-based flick is more than a movie – it's a movement.

Joining "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth on Sunday, Verástegui said the "people's movie" that has soared toward the top at the box office, claiming the number two spot and raking in $82 million as of Saturday, cannot be stopped.

"All the experts in Hollywood tell us that this is not a good film for them, that nobody will go see this film," he said of the years-long struggle to get the thriller onto the big screen.

"After praying to God for a miracle to happen for this film, please send an angel to rescue this film, Angel Studios rescued this film and, because of them, millions of people are seeing this film in these ten days, more than 5 million people showed up in theaters, and I can't believe that this is happening. I feel like I'm dreaming. This is the American dream. I'm holding the American dream right now. It's all glory to God. This is a miracle."

The faith-based thriller starring Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino and more sheds light on the child trafficking crisis by telling the story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent who left his job to dedicate his life to rescuing children from sex traffickers.

The release hasn't been without controversy, however, as media attacks riddle the success, including U.K. outlet The Guardian and Jezebel, who linked the film to QAnon conspiracy theories.

Verástegui said the movie is so much more, however, and aims to help children who are victims of the crisis.

"I close my eyes every day in the morning, [asking] What if this is my son? What if he is missing? What would I do? I will stop everything that I'm doing, and I will give my life to find my child. Well, that's my motivation. I'm waking up every day to fight for four children to end child trafficking," he said.

"I don't want to wait. I don't want to wait for this tragedy to come to my life for me to wake up. I want to wake up now."

The film, released over the July 4 holiday, shot past films like the blockbuster Disney release "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" to reserve its spot near the top at the box office.

Caviezel, best known for playing Jesus Christ in the 2004 film "The Passion of the Christ," said "Sound of Freedom's" success has critics "quaking in their boots."

