‘Sound of Freedom’ actor Jim Caviezel calls out media attacks on hit film: They are ‘quaking in their boots’

Actor Jim Caviezel pushed back on media criticism of his hit film, "Sound of Freedom," which has shot past blockbuster productions like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in theaters across America.

"They’re scared. Quaking in their boots. And it’s because the public are listening to their hearts, which is what this film tells you to do," the actor said in an interview released on Saturday.

"We’re being shafted by mainstream media. We’re not getting any coverage," Caviezel said. "And I’m happy with the two million," he said, in a reference to tickets purchased in the opening weekend, "but I want a lot more, because I want the children."

Two million was also a nod to the two million children who are trafficked across the globe.

Both U.K. outlet The Guardian and Jezebel have claimed that the film, which was based on the true story of a U.S. Homeland Security agent rescuing two young children from human traffickers in South America, was associated with QAnon, an online group often linked with promoting fringe conspiracy theories.

Although the film, produced by Angel Studios and released over the July 4 holiday, never engages in such conspiracy theories while exposing the underbelly of the underground sex slave trade, both outlets linked the film to extremists in an attempt to discredit it and its box-office success.

Caviezel, who famously portrayed Jesus Christ in "The Passion of the Christ," stated, "This is just appalling. The moral depravity is such now that people are willing to live with this. That’s why we did the film."

The movie, which was initially dropped by Disney, was picked up by Angel Studios, the same studio behind the biblical show "The Chosen."

Caviezel also shot back at film critics who dislike the actor's politics.

"It's really funny when they don't like my politics because my politics are the Constitution of the United States. I want everybody to be under the Constitution of the United States with inalienable rights, including unborn and born children. They have a right," he said.

AMC theaters this week refuted rumors that "The Sound of Freedom" has been sabotaged in theaters:

"We understand there are rumors—predominantly in social media—that AMC theaters have made it difficult for fans to see SOUND of FREEDOM in local AMC theaters, and we want to make it clear these rumors are not accurate," states Brandon Purdie, Head of Angel Theatrical Distribution. "AMC has been an outstanding partner for Angel Studios, and in fact, as a result of the movie’s performance and consumer demand, AMC has agreed to add additional screens for SOUND OF FREEDOM this weekend.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.