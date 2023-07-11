Singer Jewel praises 'Sound of Freedom,' bashes media politicizing film: 'You have to see it'

Singer/songwriter Jewel praised the new film " Sound of Freedom" this week, urging her fans to see the movie that exposes the international human trafficking industry.

In a video uploaded to her Twitter account, Jewel called the film the "little indie movie that could" and celebrated it for getting the word out about the child sex trade, which she claimed has more slaves in it currently than the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

She added that "Sound of Freedom" is "kicking butt" and the box office, and, in a Twitter caption, blasted the media for "trying to politicize this movie."

Jewel’s endorsement came less than a week after "Sound of Freedom" premiered in U.S. theaters, where it beat out "Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny" in movie ticket sales on July 4.

The "You were meant for me" singer jumped on social media Monday to urge more people to go see the popular film.

In response to Twitter owner Elon Musk recommending the film be put on his social media platform, she stated, "You guys, I just saw the ‘Sound of Freedom.’ You have to see it. I’m so verklempt (overcome with emotion). Some friends of mine made this movie and it’s been years of it being in production."

"It’s the most inspiring film," she declared.

The 90s music star then delved into the grim realities that were portrayed in the film. She asked her viewers, "Did you know that there are millions in slavery? This is the fastest growing criminal enterprise and the amount of children enslaved right now is greater than all 300 years of the trans-Atlantic slave trade? What the actual F?"

She continued praising it, stating, "This is a true story about a man who just doesn’t give up on a child. It is so touching, you’re gonna love it! Please go see it. This is the little indie movie that could. It’s competing with all the giant blockbusters and it’s kicking butt and it deserves it."

She concluded, saying, "Go see this to have your heart filled. Love you guys. Take care of your babies!"

For her Twitter caption accompanying the clip, Jewel criticized mainstream media reception of "Sound of Freedom." She wrote, "It saddens me that some media is trying to politicize this movie. This is not left or right. It’s about millions of kids being trafficked, and no matter what your faith or creed, we need to protect all the vulnerable kids rather than fight over philosophical differences."

The movie features actor Jim Caviezel playing Tim Ballard, a real former U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent who quit his job so he could rescue young children from an international sex trafficking ring.

The movie follows the character as he creates a sex trafficking sting operation to save dozens of child sex slaves. In the film, Ballard ultimately has to infiltrate a rebel camp in the jungles of Colombia to save a little girl from the criminal industry.

