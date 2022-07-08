Soros-funded prosecutors' 'lawlessness' welcomed by leaders seeking tyranny via chaos: McCloskey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a New York bodega worker was charged and initially sent to Rikers Island after killing an alleged assailant in his West Harlem deli, Missouri Senate candidate Mark McCloskey characterized the situation as another example of left-wing prosecutors' "lawless" agenda.

McCloskey, who in 2020 was prosecuted by a district attorney for brandishing a firearm at Black Lives Matter protesters whom he alleged encroached on his St. Louis home, said the cases have the same political undertones.

"The agenda is to create a total sense of lawlessness: to make the population afraid, to make you hesitate to defend yourself, to think if I take up my arms, if I exercise my Second Amendment right to defend myself, am I the one that's going to go to jail?" McCloskey told Fox News.

The elected prosecutor in McCloskey's case, St. Louis Democrat Kim Gardner, was dismissed by the judge after sending fundraising emails centered on the case.

Both Gardner and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg received contributions linked to leftist Hungarian-American financier George Soros.

McCloskey said such a situation purportedly led his city to be the "murder capital of the world" — and that Gardner, "our George Soros–funded prosecutor, chooses not to prosecute anything except law-abiding citizens, for example, my wife and myself."

Between his case and that of the West Harlem bodega employee, McCloskey said the tactics are designed to frighten and deter law-abiding citizens from defending themselves against what he called the "mob" being spurred on by Democrats:

"This government likes the mob: From protests in front of the Supreme Court and in front of the Supreme Court, justices' homes — [Sen.] Chuck Schumer standing on the Supreme Court steps threatening justices; having Kamala Harris bailing people out of jail so they can go out and riot again."

McCloskey, who is a lawyer by profession, added the Left's "mob" believes anything they cannot achieve through legal means can be done through intimidation.

"That's exactly what was happening. When you think back about it, it's been two-years-and-a-week now since what happened to my wife and I, and we were really the first people in the country that just stood up and said, no — if it comes our direction, we're not going to take it lying down."

He said the prevalence of left-wing prosecutors only adds to the apprehension of the law-abiding public, as Philadelphia's Lawrence Krasner, Los Angeles' George Gascon and San Francisco's recently recalled Chesa Boudin oversee increases in violence.

In Krasner's case, Pennsylvania House Republicans recently began the process of impeaching him.

McCloskey claimed the Democrat-controlled federal government wants Americans "afraid" because "out of chaos comes tyranny — and that's their end game."