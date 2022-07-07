Brittney Griner stuck in Russia as Biden lacks 'gravitas' of Trump in securing releases: Sexton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner continues to languish in Russian custody because President Biden and his administration lack the "gravitas" of Donald Trump – who saw several foreign-held U.S. nationals released, ex-CIA officer Buck Sexton said.

Griner pleaded guilty to the charges against her but said she did not intentionally break the law prohibiting the contraband – vape cartridges containing hashish oil – in the Russian Federation.

Sexton and his "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" co-host, Outkick founder Clay Travis, told Fox News that Griner could be home by now if the White House was operated differently.

"We just have to add 'foreign policy' and ‘clout on the foreign stage’ to the areas of utter failure of the Biden administration," Sexton said, adding President Obama chose Biden as his 2008 running mate due to his concentration in foreign policy – which the radio host added led to "disaster."

Sexton cited reports the attorney for U.S.-held Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout claimed Moscow will agree to swap Griner for the man known as the "Merchant of Death" if prompted.

"That would be quite a move. But from the Biden administration, would it be surprising? I don't think so," he said.

Bout is serving 25 years on convictions of conspiracy to use anti-aircraft missiles, providing support to a terrorist organization and conspiracy to kill United States nationals.

Sexton said he wants all captive Americans home, not just Griner – pointing to Paul Whelan, who has toiled in a Russian labor camp since 2018.

"The Biden administration doesn't have what it takes to negotiate this deal – obviously doesn't have the kind of personal gravitas, with Vladimir Putin that would help move the needle. And the Russians know this."

Russia's knowledge of Biden's incompetence, he suggested, is another reason Bout entered the conversation.

Travis later said the "double standard" at play with Griner is that Trump would have likely already secured her release, citing cases including the UCLA basketball players in China and rapper A$AP Rocky in Sweden.

Griner, 31, said in her letter to Biden that his candidacy was her first-ever vote, adding: "I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American detainees."

On Thursday, Travis questioned whether Griner now regrets her 2020 vote.

"Donald Trump would have had her back more than Biden has," he said.