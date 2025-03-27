Son of ‘Snow White’ producer criticizes ‘immature’ star Rachel Zegler for hurting film

The son of one of the producers of Disney’s "Snow White" remake is calling out its star for allegedly hurting the movie with her social media posts.

Jonah Platt defended his father, Hollywood producer Marc Platt, and slammed Zegler in a now-deleted Instagram comment that he made in response to a social media user who accused his dad of harassing Zegler over her outspoken political views.

"Yeah, my dad, the producer of [an] enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for."

The exchange happened in the wake of a Variety report that the elder Platt flew to see Zegler in New York City last August to speak to her about the studio’s concerns about her writing "free Palestine" in a post promoting the trailer for her film.

The younger Platt apparently lost patience after seeing an Instagram user this week say that his father’s trip to speak to Zegler was "creepy as hell."

"You really want to do this?" Platt asked before defending his father’s reasons for the trip. He then ripped the star, saying she "hijacked" the press surrounding it to promote her own viewpoints, which he said hurt its box office performance.

"This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office. Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions."

Platt continued, "Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful."

Disney’s film opened the weekend of March 21 to disappointing box office returns. Though some estimates from February predicted the film to make upwards of $85 million domestically in its opening weekend, "Snow White" opened in the U.S. and Canada to only $43 million in ticket sales.

By way of comparison to other recent live-action Disney adaptations, "The Lion King" in 2019 made $191 million in its opening weekend domestically, and "Beauty and the Beast" in 2017 earned $174 million in its first weekend in the theaters, Forbes reported.

Snow White has been a bomb as far as critics are concerned. It currently has a 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning the majority of reviews have been negative.

In addition to Zegler’s pro-Palestinian comments, the actress condemned President Donald Trump’s supporters following his 2024 election win, saying, "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace." She later apologized for the remarks.

Zegler also attacked parts of the original 1937 "Snow White" film in comments to the press. During Disney’s D23 expo in 2022, the actress told the media, "I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time."

Jonah Platt declined to comment on the story, while Disney has yet to reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to Zegler's representatives for comment, but has not heard back.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.