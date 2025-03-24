'Snow White' has brutal box office opening weekend, fails to meet expectations despite huge budget

The bad press surrounding "Snow White" didn't improve this weekend as the live-action offering of the Disney classic opened with a lackluster box office haul.

"Snow White" opened in the U.S. and Canada to $43 million in ticket sales, still coming in first place at the domestic box office, according to studio estimates, the Los Angeles Times reported. It cost an estimated $250 million to make. The movie grossed $44 million overseas for a total global debut of $87 million.

By way of comparison to other recent live-action Disney adaptations, "The Lion King" in 2019 made $191 million in its opening weekend domestically, and "Beauty and the Beast" in 2017 earned $174 million in its first weekend in the theaters, Forbes reported.

The opening weekend was a disappointment as it was projected as recently as last month to make upwards of $85 million in its opening weekend, but projections slid downward.

Critics have not been kind to the live-action release of "Snow White." The film currently has a 44% Rotten Tomatoes score, meaning the majority of reviews have been negative.

A few of the film's controversies stemmed from its star, Rachel Zegler. Fans slammed the actress for a now infamous red carpet interview in which she condemned the plot of the original 1937 "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

"I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time," Zegler said during Disney’s D23 expo in 2022.

Zegler also rankled fans when she posted a profane political post wishing violence on supporters of President Donald Trump.

"May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," the actress said on Instagram after Trump’s 2024 victory, adding, "F--- Donald Trump."

She later apologized for her comments.

Other controversies included how the movie chose to portray the Seven Dwarfs onscreen, and Zegler's anti-Israel advocacy in contrast with Israeli-born co-star Gal Gadot.

The hits against "Snow White" kept coming this past weekend as critics skewered the film's "strange" progression and "stiff" acting."

"Hm? What’s that? This Snow White is not a made-for-TV movie shot in Burbank but is instead a theatrically released feature film that cost upwards of $250 million to make? Oh. Oh dear," Vanity Fair chief critic Richard Lawson wrote in his Friday review.

"Presumably one of the reasons to bring actors into remakes of animated classics would be to add a warm-blooded pulse to these characters. Zegler manages that, but everyone else in ‘Snow White’ - mortal or CGI - is as stiff as could be," the Associated Press said about the film.

The Huffington Post, meanwhile, called it a "strange, hot mess."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Disney for comment about the official box office scores.

