Critics slam ‘Snow White’ as film on track to be lowest Disney live-action remake in studio’s history

Walt Disney Studios’s new "Snow White" film is having a tough opening weekend.

Not only is the film projected to have the lowest opening weekend among the studio’s live-action remakes so far, the movie is getting bombarded with bad reviews.

"The movie does earn points as a bedtime story, however, because it will definitely put you to sleep," Rolling Stone critic David Fear quipped in his review.

'SNOW WHITE' REBOOT STAR, WHO KNOCKED 1937 FILM, IS 'THANKFUL' FOR CRITICS: 'MAKES ME FEEL LIKE TEFLON'

The film, a retread of the original 1937 animated classic, currently has a "rotten" 44% critics score from movie review aggregator site RottenTomatoes.com. Though audiences appear to have a more favorable view of the movie — the audience score sits at 74% — mainstream film critics have savaged the movie.

The New York Times’ chief film critic Manohla Dargis summed up her impressions of the film, saying it’s "neither good enough to admire nor bad enough to joyfully skewer; its mediocrity is among its biggest bummers."

Kyle Smith at The Wall Street Journal wrote, "Gloss prevails over heart in nearly every scene, and plot beats feel contrived," and The Boston Globe’s Odie Henderson lamented, "I had high hopes that ‘Snow White’ would make me happy. Instead, this dopey remake made me sleepy and grumpy."

"Presumably one of the reasons to bring actors into remakes of animated classics would be to add a warm-blooded pulse to these characters. Zegler manages that, but everyone else in ‘Snow White’ - mortal or CGI - is as stiff as could be," The Associated Press said about the film.

The Guardian chief film critic Wendy Ide gave the film one star out of five and called it "toe-curlingly terrible." She said that it’s "A film made by people with cartoon dollar signs for eyes and not even the tiniest glimmer of art in their souls," and added that it’s "a bamboo-splinters-under-the-fingernails viewing experience."

PETER DINKLAGE CRITICIZES 'SNOW WHITE' REMAKE'S PUSH FOR DIVERSITY: 'IT MAKES NO SENSE TO ME'

Vanity Fair chief critic Richard Lawson wrote in his review on Friday, "Hm? What’s that? This Snow White is not a made-for-TV movie shot in Burbank but is instead a theatrically released feature film that cost upwards of $250 million to make? Oh. Oh dear."

Hollywood outlet Deadline.com reported on Sunday that the film is projected to earn around $43 million this weekend, which puts it under Disney’s live-action remake of "Dumbo." The 2019 film holds the title for the lowest box-office numbers of the live-action remakes of Disney's animated classics — earning $46 million.

Disney’s "Snow White" remake could be said to be a bigger box-office bomb than "Dumbo," as it cost $270 million to make, as opposed to the latter’s $170 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The film's controversy-filled production period may have contributed to its poor box office reception so far. In the three years leading up to "Snow White's" release, a year-long delay, Disney's apparent flip-flop on making the film's "dwarfs" depiction more politically correct, Zegler's bashing of the original film's traditional themes and her public demonization of Trump supporters, appeared to have soured the film before it even came out.

As conservative Hollywood film critic Christian Toto told Fox News Digital, the film's "perfect storm of media mismanagement" has led to the film's box office hopes being "blunted dramatically."