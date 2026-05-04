Son of Charles Krauthammer congratulates winners of annual scholarship dedicated to late Fox News contributor

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Daniel Krauthammer, son of the late Fox News contributor Dr. Charles Krauthammer, appeared on "Special Report" on Monday to honor this year's winners of the seventh annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship and reflect on his father's lasting legacy.

The Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship is awarded every year to the children of Fox News employees.

This year's recipients of the scholarship are Amanda Parker of Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., and Tess Sonne of Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, N.Y. Both are graduating seniors and are valedictorians in their class.

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Throughout her academic career, Parker has received the Harvard Book Award, Advanced Placement Chemistry Award and was additionally honored as a National Merit Scholarship Commended Student. In the fall, she will be attending Stony Brook University and plans to study environmental biology. Parker is the daughter of a Fox News Media video editor.

Sonne is a leader at Model United Nations and received the George Eastman Young Leaders Award. She has received her EMT certification and has dedicated her time with the Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps. She will be attending the University of Virginia this fall. Sonne is the daughter of a senior executive at FOX Nation.

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"The scholarship really celebrates so much of my father's memory, his love for learning, and we're really excited to congratulate Amanda and Tess, Daniel Krauthammer told Fox News' Bret Baier. "It's fun to see each year what these kids are interested in. And it looks like these two are into the sciences — Amanda in ecology and Tess in medicine. And as you know, my father spent a lot of his early life in those areas. And even though he found his way to writing in politics, I know he'd say that learning in any area enriches every other. So we're very happy for them."

"It just makes me think so much that he would love what this scholarship is doing, encouraging the love of learning among these kids, and we're so happy to congratulate them," he added.

Dr. Charles Krauthammer was a regular presence on Fox News Channel, providing sharp political analysis as a panelist on programs like "Special Report" and "Fox News Sunday" from 2002 until his passing in 2018.

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Fox News Media established the Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship in 2018. Winners receive a stipend per college year for a maximum of four years. The program is conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the independent, non-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), including deciding winners and the administration of their awards.