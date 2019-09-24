Sol Wisenberg: Democrats must do what they think is right on impeachment and ignore polls

The question facing House Democrats of whether to impeach President Trump should not be answered based on poll numbers, Fox News contributor Sol Wisenberg argued Tuesday on "America's Newsroom."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was set to meet Tuesday with fellow House Democrats to discuss whether to move forward with an impeachment inquiry in the wake of the Ukrainian whistleblower controversy.

Wisenberg said if Democrats believe Trump has crossed the line, then questions about the potential political fallout must take a backseat.

SOURCE TO FOX NEWS: WHISTLEBLOWER HAD NO FIRST-HAND KNOWLEDGE OF TRUMP CALL

"They should ignore the polls and do what they think is right. Impeachment is a solemn matter to be deliberated upon and I think they've been looking at the polls too much," the former independent counsel said. "Whether or not there are grounds for impeachment is a different matter. If you believe there are grounds for impeachment, don't look at the polls, don't worry about how it'll affect the election, move forward."

Wisenberg said he would give the same advice to either party and is not advocating that impeachment would be the right course of action in this instance.

"[Impeachment] is not an easy task in the best of circumstances and I don't think they're gonna have an easy road of it, but my God, they should try to do the right thing," he said.

UKRAINE CONTROVERSY TURNS INTO DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD FOR BIDEN

The push for impeachment has picked up steam in recent days, including from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in response to a whistleblower complaint that reportedly alleged Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

"The House must impeach. It must start today," Warren tweeted Tuesday morning.

In addition, a slew of key swing-district Democrats threw their support en masse behind opening a formal impeachment inquiry, as The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Trump personally ordered acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to freeze nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine just days before he pressed the new Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple administration sources confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that the Office of Management and Budget indeed told the State Department and Department of Defense in July that it was putting a hold on the aid to Ukraine. But administration sources told Fox News that the reason for the freeze was tied to concerns about corruption.

The rapid-fire support for an impeachment investigation by the influential Democrats, after seemingly months of teetering on the brink, came just a day after Pelosi strongly suggested she was now warming to the idea.