Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Facebook

'Social Network' sequel led by Aaron Sorkin will focus on Facebook's impact on elections, teens

Sorkin has blamed Facebook for January 6 Capitol riot

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Big Tech CEOs Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg to attend Trump's inauguration Video

Big Tech CEOs Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg to attend Trump's inauguration

Fox News congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie has more on who will be in attendance and policies President-elect Donald Trump will enact during his first day in office on 'Special Report.' 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Social Network" is getting a sequel more than 15 years later, according to a new report, with Aaron Sorkin set to direct.

Deadline reported that Sorkin will return as screenwriter and also direct a sequel to the acclaimed 2010 drama about Facebook's tumultuous founding. Sorkin won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and the film also took home awards for Best Original Score and Best Editing.

There has not been a production date set yet for "The Social Network Part II." 

Deadline further reported that Sorkin will direct the sequel for Sony Pictures and, though it's called "part two, it’s not a straight sequel but rather a follow-up to the original movie that explored the origins of what would become the world’s biggest social media platform."

Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Zuckerberg

Actor Jesse Eisenberg played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in "The Social Network." (Getty Images)

ACTORS GO BEHIND-THE-SCENES ON HOW TRUMP IS MAKING HOLLYWOOD GREAT AGAIN

"The Social Network" was based on Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg’s development of Facebook while a student at Harvard, and the subsequent lawsuits filed against him by fellow students Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. The movie was widely praised and a box office hit, although Sorkin admitted taking creative liberties with the story.

Since "The Social Network" was released, Sorkin has made comments that suggest what angle he would take in a follow-up film to the hit movie, in which he blamed Facebook for the 2021 Capitol riot.

"Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible," Sorkin said last year in a podcast interview.

Sorkin added, "Because that is what will increase engagement and because that is what will get you to, what they call inside the hallways of Facebook, the infinite scroll."

Sorkin and Zuckerberg

Since "The Social Network" was released 15 years ago, Aaron Sorkin has made comments that suggest what angle he would take in a follow-up film to the hit movie.

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S HOLLYWOOD AMBASSADOR JON VOIGHT ROLLS OUT PROPOSAL TO 'MAKE HOLLYWOOD GREAT AGAIN'

However, according to Deadline, "sources stress that the new film isn’t a ‘January 6’ movie and will focus not just on the 2020 election, but also Facebook’s effect on teens, preteens, violence and countries outside the U.S."

Replacing original director David Fincher, Sorkin is reportedly working on finding an ensemble cast. No cast members have been confirmed to return, including Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Zuckerberg in the original.

Facebook Zuckerberg

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo Illustration by Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Zuckerberg: Getty Images ( |  Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Sorkin previously directed "Molly’s Game," "The Trial of the Chicago 7," and "Being the Ricardos."

Neither Sorkin nor his representation immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn