'Social Network' sequel led by Aaron Sorkin will focus on Facebook's impact on elections, teens

"The Social Network" is getting a sequel more than 15 years later, according to a new report, with Aaron Sorkin set to direct.

Deadline reported that Sorkin will return as screenwriter and also direct a sequel to the acclaimed 2010 drama about Facebook's tumultuous founding. Sorkin won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and the film also took home awards for Best Original Score and Best Editing.

There has not been a production date set yet for "The Social Network Part II."

Deadline further reported that Sorkin will direct the sequel for Sony Pictures and, though it's called "part two, it’s not a straight sequel but rather a follow-up to the original movie that explored the origins of what would become the world’s biggest social media platform."

"The Social Network" was based on Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg’s development of Facebook while a student at Harvard, and the subsequent lawsuits filed against him by fellow students Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. The movie was widely praised and a box office hit, although Sorkin admitted taking creative liberties with the story.

Since "The Social Network" was released, Sorkin has made comments that suggest what angle he would take in a follow-up film to the hit movie, in which he blamed Facebook for the 2021 Capitol riot.

"Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible," Sorkin said last year in a podcast interview.

Sorkin added, "Because that is what will increase engagement and because that is what will get you to, what they call inside the hallways of Facebook, the infinite scroll."

However, according to Deadline, "sources stress that the new film isn’t a ‘January 6’ movie and will focus not just on the 2020 election, but also Facebook’s effect on teens, preteens, violence and countries outside the U.S."

Replacing original director David Fincher, Sorkin is reportedly working on finding an ensemble cast. No cast members have been confirmed to return, including Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Zuckerberg in the original.

Sorkin previously directed "Molly’s Game," "The Trial of the Chicago 7," and "Being the Ricardos."

Neither Sorkin nor his representation immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.