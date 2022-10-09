SNL's 'Weekend Update' mocks President Biden after he avoids reporters' questions

"Saturday Night Live" mocked President Biden during "Weekend Update" on Saturday for repeatedly not taking questions from reporters.

"This week, President Biden pardoned thousands of convicted marijuana users, and it feels like maybe he celebrated with them a little bit, because yesterday, Biden gave a speech at a car factory, and he opened with this," "Weekend Update" anchor Colin Jost said.

Jost played a clip of Biden speaking at a car factory in Hagerstown, Maryland.

"Let me start with two words: Made in America," the president said. He also was heard complaining about reporters after they shouted questions at him and said that they were "the only press in the world that does this."

BIDEN DOESN'T TAKE QUESTIONS FOR SECOND TIME IN A WEEK AFTER REMARKS ON SHAKY SUPPLY CHAIN

"Well, let me respond with two words, Jesus H. Christ," Jost joked. "Biden was then heard criticizing reporters at the White House for shouting questions at him. Questions like, ‘what year is it?’ And ‘who’s the current president?’

He added, "also, they weren't reporters, they were doctors."

The "SNL" cold open made fun of what makes Americans "snap" by listing real headlines as contestants broke down and inevitably snapped.

The host of the game show in the sketch, Bowen Yang, asked the first contestant, Heidi Gardner, about a potential nuclear threat from Russia. The president said the U.S. was "closer to nuclear Armageddon than we’ve been in 60 years," Bowen said.

OUTRAGE AS JOE BIDEN TAKES NO QUESTIONS ON AFGHANISTAN: ‘WALKAWAY JOE’

"When Joe Biden was born we didn't have highways," Bowen continued as they played a clip of Biden from his "60 Minutes" interview, during which he was asked about his mental acuity.

After they played the president's answer, Gardner was shown chugging a glass of wine.

Another contestant in the sketch snapped when he heard "Elon Musk."

"That man needs to shut his mouth!" the contestant, played by Kenan Thompson, shouted. "Rich dude talking about going to Mars. Well take your a-- to Mars then!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has repeatedly turned his back on reporters throughout his presidency, including at the conclusion of major addresses on Afghanistan and the state of the U.S. economy.

He also has done very few major network interviews with journalists. The president sat down with CBS' Scott Pelley in September, which marked his first on-air, sit-down interview in seven months.