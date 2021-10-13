Biden doesn't take questions for second time in a week after remarks on shaky supply chain

President Joe Biden turned his back on the press for the second time in a week Wednesday following a bevy of bad news about the economy.

Addressing the shaky status of the U.S. supply chain, Biden announced that the Port of Los Angeles will begin to operate 24/7 in order to handle more goods amid growing backlogs. Then he exited stage left. It followed the president taking no questions after his remarks on a disappointing September jobs report last Friday.

"President Biden addresses supply chain issue in scripted remarks. Leaves without taking one question. Again. His handlers simply won’t allow it, and it speaks volumes he doesn’t have the confidence in his own arguments not to override them," Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacted.

Concha's sentiments were shared by several others who suggested Americans deserve to hear more from the president.

In the past week, Americans learned the September jobs report came in below expectations. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 workers in September as the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the Labor Department reported. But economists were expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate to slip to 5.1%. And the inflation rate is the highest it's been in 13 years, more data revealed Wednesday.

"Not what the White House wants to see," National Journal's Josh Kraushaar observed.

The transparency of the Biden administration has been challenged following the president's refusal to take questions on several high profile occasions. Americans erupted, for example, when Biden left the podium following his speech on the crisis in Afghanistan without answering one question.