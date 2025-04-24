'SNL's' Bowen Yang says he didn't originally want to portray JD Vance, jokingly calls him 'pope killer'

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang told "The View" on Thursday that he felt there was a better person than him to play Vice President JD Vance on the live sketch comedy show and jokingly called him a "pope killer."

"Is it true that you didn't want to play JD Vance on the show?" co-host Sara Haines asked Yang.

Yang responded, "I just thought there would be better people for it."

"It was my impostor syndrome. I was, like, ‘there are better people for this,’" he added. "I worked with an accent coach and had to get it between Ohio and Appalachia with the accent. It’s hard."

The co-hosts told Yang that he "nailed it" before he joked, "Look, the guy's a pope killer."

The audience and co-hosts broke out into laughter, as Behar added, "He doesn't mean it literally, he's talking spiritually."

Vance visited with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday at the Vatican, one day before he died. Liberal memes have joked Vance bears responsibility for his death.

Haines also asked about other headline-worthy moments from the show as of late, including when country star Morgan Wallen walked off the stage after host Mikey Madison thanked him for being the musical guest.

"Nothing happened that we knew of, but we got a great meme phrase out of it — ‘Get me to God’s country.’ I think we all get to use it now," Bowen said. Wallen told his followers after his exit from the stage that he was excited to get home and posted an Instagram story that read, "Get me to God's country."

Haines also asked Yang about "White Lotus" actress Aimee Lou Wood's response to the "SNL" skit that poked fun at her front teeth, which she originally said was "mean and unfunny." Yang said she and the show had made peace, reiterating they are "huge fans of hers" and that sometimes comedy can go too far in mocking someone.