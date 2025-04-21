Vance was one of Pope Francis' last visitors

Vice President JD Vance was one of the last visitors of Pope Francis before the first Jesuit to lead the Catholic Church died at age 88.

Vance met with Francis briefly on Sunday to exchange Easter greetings in one of the reception rooms of the Vatican hotel where he'd been living since being released from Rome's Gemmlli Hospital on March 23.

The pope had been hospitalized for five weeks after surviving a severe case of pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope on Sunday offered the Catholic vice president three big chocolate Easter eggs for Vance’s three young children, who did not attend, as well as a Vatican tie and rosaries.

"I know you have not been feeling great, but it’s good to see you in better health," Vance told the pope. "Thank you for seeing me."

Vance acknowledged news of the pope's death early Monday.

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis," the vice president wrote on X. "My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."

Vance shared a link to the Vatican's transcript of the March 27, 2020, homily delivered by Francis from St. Peter's Basilica five years ago. In part, the pope said, "Embracing his cross means finding the courage to embrace all the hardships of the present time, abandoning for a moment our eagerness for power and possessions in order to make room for the creativity that only the Spirit is capable of inspiring."

"Rest in Peace, Pope Francis," the White House also wrote on X.

Vance’s motorcade entered Vatican City on Sunday through a side gate while Easter Mass was being celebrated in St. Peter’s Square. Francis had delegated the celebration of the Mass to another cardinal.

The Vatican said they met for a few minutes at the Domus Santa Marta "to exchange Easter greetings."

Vance’s office said the vice president "expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis for inviting him to meet on Easter Sunday and for the hospitality the Vatican has extended to his family."

"I pray for you every day," Vance said as he bid Francis farewell. "God bless you."

In all, Vance’s motorcade was on Vatican territory for 17 minutes, according to the Associated Press. The vice president later joined his family for Easter Mass at St. Paul Outside the Walls, one of the four pontifical basilicas in Rome. The Vances visited the tomb of the apostle St. Paul, who is said to be located there.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, and the pope have tangled sharply over migration and the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans.

Just days before he was hospitalized in February, Francis said the Trump administration's plans would deprive migrants of their inherent dignity. In a letter to U.S. bishops, Francis also appeared to respond to Vance directly for having claimed that Catholic doctrine justified such policies.

Vance has acknowledged Francis’ criticism but has said he will continue to defend his views. During a Feb. 28 appearance at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Vance didn’t address the issue specifically but called himself a "baby Catholic" and acknowledged there are "things about the faith that I don’t know."

Vance met Saturday with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

Vance’s office said he and Parolin "discussed their shared religious faith, Catholicism in the United States, the plight of persecuted Christian communities around the world, and President Trump’s commitment to restoring world peace."

The Vatican, for its part, said there was an "exchange of opinions," including over migrants and refugees and current conflicts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.