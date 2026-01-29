Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis-St. Paul

Minneapolis mayor to visit DC to push for end of 'unlawful ICE operations' after Trump's blunt warning

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's DC trip comes as border czar Tom Homan vows to remain in Minnesota 'until the problem is gone'

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
DOJ investigating Walz and Frey as Democrats continue anti-ICE rhetoric Video

DOJ investigating Walz and Frey as Democrats continue anti-ICE rhetoric

California Attorney General candidate Michael Gates and former television journalist Emmett Miller discuss the anti-I.C.E. protests in Minnesota and discuss the DOJ investigating Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is heading to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to push for an end to "unlawful ICE operations," his office announced. 

Frey’s trip to the nation’s capital comes as White House border czar Tom Homan vowed Thursday to remain in Minnesota leading Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations there "until the problem is gone." It’s unclear if Frey will meet with the White House while he is in Washington, but he is expected to address the U.S. Conference of Mayors at 1:45 p.m. ET, before heading back home later Thursday evening.

"Mayor Jacob Frey is traveling to Washington, D.C. today to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors, where he will meet with mayors and federal lawmakers from across the country to advocate for an end to Operation Metro Surge and other unlawful ICE operations," his office said in a statement. 

"During the visit, Mayor Frey will also participate in national discussions focused on how cities can work together to keep communities safe while upholding the rule of law," it added. "Since Operation Metro Surge began in Minnesota, families have been torn apart, small businesses have suffered economic losses, and local law enforcement agencies have experienced increased strain."

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN VOWS TO STAY IN MINNESOTA ‘UNTIL THE PROBLEM’S GONE'

Mayor Jacob Frey seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is seen on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn.  (Adam Gray/AP)

Frey said in his own statement that, "Minneapolis may be where we’ve seen one of the largest ICE deployments in the country, but it will not be the last if we fail to act." 

Homan said Thursday morning that the Trump administration is working on a "drawdown plan" to decrease the presence of federal agents in Minnesota. 

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said, "Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, ‘Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws.’ This is after having had a very good conversation with him." 

"Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!" Trump warned. 

KLOBUCHAR LAUNCHES MINNESOTA GOVERNOR BID AFTER WALZ ENDS RE-ELECTION RUN AMID MASSIVE FRAUD SCANDAL

Tom Homan in Minnesota

Border czar Tom Homan speaks during a news conference about ongoing immigration enforcement operations on Jan 29, 2026, in Minneapolis.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Frey responded to the president's comments. 

"The job of our police is to keep people safe, not enforce fed immigration laws. I want them preventing homicides, not hunting down a working dad who contributes to MPLS & is from Ecuador. It’s similar to the policy your guy Rudy had in NYC. Everyone should feel safe calling 911," the mayor asserted in a post on X, making an apparent reference to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

ICE agents and agitators clash in Minneapolis

Federal agents deal with agitators outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 14, 2026. (Jamie Vera/Fox News)

The president issued the warning on Wednesday after Frey, who met with Homan on Tuesday, declared in a Tuesday post on X that the city will not enforce federal immigration law. 

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

