'SNL' takes aim at Kamala Harris' 'middle class family' response during 'Family Feud' skit

"Saturday Night Live" (SNL) mocked Vice President Kamala Harris again on Saturday during a "Family Feud" skit that took aim at the Democratic presidential candidate's interview responses and her stories about her background and growing up in a middle class family.

Kenan Thompson, who played "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey in the skit, asked Maya Rudolph, who has appeared as Harris over the last few weeks, why she wasn't winning in a landslide. Rudolph responded, "That’s a question I scream into my pillow every morning."

Thompson's first "Family Feud" question asked his contestants to name something that people would keep in a glove box. Rudolph hit her buzzer first and began her answer, saying, "Steve, look, I was raised in a middle class family."

"SNL" has used its cold opens to joke about both sides of the aisle over the last few weeks, including skits about both the presidential and VP debates.

"Oh boy, here we go," Thompson added.

"I was raised in a middle class family. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked hard and saved up, and we had a second mother too, a small business owner named Mrs. Shelton," Rudolph quipped, as Thompson attempted to steer the conversation back to what she would keep in her glove compartment.

Rudolph finally responded, "a Glock, Steve," referencing Harris' interview with "60 Minutes," during which she said she owned a Glock. The "Family Feud" board showed "a gun" was the second answer on the list.

Thompson then brought the question to the other Democrats on Harris' team, including Andy Samberg, who played Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan as Gov. Tim Walz, and Dana Carvey as President Biden.

Asked the same question about what someone might keep in their glove box, Samberg said, "I can’t top that. It was so perfect. I’ll go with the same answer, Steve, a Glock."

"You want to give the same answer? Seems like a bad strategy," Thompson said, before "a second gun" appeared as the top answer.

Harris has been criticized for dodging questions and giving vague responses during her interviews. Asked by Philadelphia's 6 ABC anchor Brian Taff during an interview in September about what "specific" plans she has to bring down prices for Americans, Harris started her response by saying she grew up as a "middle class kid."

"Well, I'll start with this. I grew up a middle-class kid," Harris said. "My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard. She was able to finally save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager.

"You know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn," she continued. "And I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity, and that we as Americans have a beautiful character. You know, we have ambitions and aspirations and dreams, but not everyone necessarily has access to the resources that can help them fuel those dreams and ambitions."