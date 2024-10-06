SNL mocks Kamala Harris watching Walz, Vance 'vibing' during VP debate skit: 'Why are they friends?'

"Saturday Night Live" mocked Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday in a skit focused on the vice presidential debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance, showing Maya Rudolph, who played Harris, watching the night unfold with a glass of wine.

Jim Gaffigan, who played Walz, and Bowen Yang, who played Vance, were shown having an intense moment of agreement, taking aim at the portions of the actual debate where both candidates said they agreed with one another.

"Why are they friends? Why are they vibing?" Rudolph yelled after spitting out her wine.

Andy Samberg, who played Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, sat next to Rudolph as they watched the spoof debate.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN PUSHES BACK ON 'SNL' SKIT ABOUT ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS: 'DISGUSTING'

"I don't know, Dougie, I kind of wish I had picked Josh right now," Rudolph said, after the debate moderators asked a question about the Middle East and both candidates failed to provide answers.

"Who, Josh Shapiro?" Samberg asked as Rudolph responded, "no, Josh, Cabernet," while holding up a bottle of "Josh" wine.

Samberg told Rudolph not to worry because it wasn't like Gaffigan would say something "crazy."

"I've become friends with school shooters," Gaffigan then said, referencing a moment from Walz during the debate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Rudolph subsequently broke her wine glass in her hand as Samberg acknowledged a "flub" by her running mate.

Later in the skit, Samberg walked into the room and told her President Biden was there to see her.

Biden, played by Dana Carvey, walked in and said, "You've been watching this guy, come on Walz! What's wrong with that guy? He's crazy, get your facts straight, Jack!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaffigan and Yang depicted multiple key moments of the actual debate between Walz and Vance, including questions about whether Walz was in Tiananmen Square, and Vance calling out the debate moderators for attempting to fact-check him.



"Honey, we did it, we got the soundbite!" Samberg said, mocking Vance's answer to a question during the debate about whether former President Trump won in 2020. "What are the pollsters saying?"

"This is a huge victory, it made no difference!" Rudolph responded.