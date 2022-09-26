'Signal mark' of GOP popularity in education is Glenn Youngkin: Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former education secretary and Fox News contributor Bill Bennett gives his take on the political landscape for education policy Monday on "The Story."

BILL BENNETT: The Republican Party, Republican candidates will not be beholden to the teachers unions.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS NEWS AND UPDATES AS DEMOCRATS, REPUBLICANS FIGHT FOR CONTROL OF CONGRESS

And part of the reason education is such a big issue is during COVID, we lifted the curtain, pierced the veil of the schoolroom and saw what was going on, and saw that the teachers unions were steadfastly, belligerently even keeping those schools closed long after any evidence that that was doing any good.

In fact … as you know, the kids who remained in schools, who opened schools did a lot better from what we could tell during COVID. So that was an insight into the soul of the nation's largest teacher union. Republicans are not going to go with that.

REPUBLICAN TURNOUT FOR THE MIDTERMS WILL BE UNDERESTIMATED: ROBERT CAHALY

They're going to make that plain. Second: they are calling themselves the parent party, fair enough. I think that's right. This network did a wonderful job talking about things going on in Loudoun County, Virginia, parents meetings and so on with the school board.

A father I will never forget, and I know you won't, dragged out of a school board meeting because he was complaining bitterly about the rape of his daughter by a boy in an all sex bathroom. These are the kinds of things, again, which Republicans don't stand for.

SCHOOL BOARD RACES A KEY FOCUS AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

But I think, you know, the signal mark out there at least, is that political people are looking at it is Glenn Youngkin. Here was a guy who came in running for governor of Virginia, a purple state at best for Republicans. And he won.



DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: