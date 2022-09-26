2022 Midterm Elections news and updates as Democrats, Republicans fight for control of Congress
A new ad from businessman Rick Caruso is blasting Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., his opponent in the Los Angeles mayoral race, for praising the Church of Scientology.
The ad flips between video clips of Bass speaking at an apparent Church of Scientology event and quotes from news articles and individuals putting the church's morals into question.
"I know your goal and your commitment is truly to make a difference," Bass says in one of the ad's video clips, speaking to what appears to be church members.
The ad then shows quotes from an article in Time Magazine, referring to the church as "a global scam."
It then jumps back to another video clip of Bass from the same speech, praising the Church of Scientology's founder, L. Ron Hubbard.
The ad then jumps to a quote from what it said was a former spokesperson of the church, calling it "homophobic."
"The Church of Scientology I know has made a difference, because your creed is a universal creed," Bass is then seen saying in her speech.
A quote from a New York Times article then flashes on the screen, saying members of the church were "beaten" and "pressured to have abortions."
"I look forward to helping you bring about the difference for everyone in this city, this 'Golden State' of California, and from here, the nation, and from the nation, the world," Bass is then seen saying.
The ad ends by showing a quote from a Forbes magazine article saying, "Karen Bass' statements ... just don't add up."
Crime has surpassed abortion among concerns for Americans, who also said they trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle it, giving them the highest lead on the issue in more than 30 years, according to a recent ABC/WaPo poll released Sunday.
According to the survey produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates in New York City, the economy (89%), education (77%) and inflation (76%) topped out the issues voters consider "highly important" as midterms loom, but those issues were followed closely by crime at 69%, which beat out abortion at 62%.
Immigration and climate change brought up the rear at 61% and 50%, respectively.
Asked which political party they trust to do a better job handling key issues, respondents answered 52% in favor of the Republican Party when it comes to crime, compared to 38% for Democrats.
Read more from Fox News' Jon Brown here.
