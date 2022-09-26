2022 Midterm Elections news and updates as Democrats, Republicans fight for control of Congress

New Rick Caruso ad blasts Rep. Karen Bass for praising Church of Scientology

A new ad from businessman Rick Caruso is blasting Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., his opponent in the Los Angeles mayoral race, for praising the Church of Scientology.

The ad flips between video clips of Bass speaking at an apparent Church of Scientology event and quotes from news articles and individuals putting the church's morals into question.

"I know your goal and your commitment is truly to make a difference," Bass says in one of the ad's video clips, speaking to what appears to be church members.

The ad then shows quotes from an article in Time Magazine, referring to the church as "a global scam."

It then jumps back to another video clip of Bass from the same speech, praising the Church of Scientology's founder, L. Ron Hubbard.

The ad then jumps to a quote from what it said was a former spokesperson of the church, calling it "homophobic."

"The Church of Scientology I know has made a difference, because your creed is a universal creed," Bass is then seen saying in her speech.

A quote from a New York Times article then flashes on the screen, saying members of the church were "beaten" and "pressured to have abortions."

"I look forward to helping you bring about the difference for everyone in this city, this 'Golden State' of California, and from here, the nation, and from the nation, the world," Bass is then seen saying.

The ad ends by showing a quote from a Forbes magazine article saying, "Karen Bass' statements ... just don't add up."