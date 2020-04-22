Dr. Siegel offers positive outlook on dealing with 'second wave' of COVID-19 in fall

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dr. Marc Siegel told “Outnumbered’ on Wednesday that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the coronavirus will have a second wave later in the year, the “good news” is that the United States is seeing “flattening of cases" and will be better prepared.

Siegel said he spoke to CDC Director Robert Redfield last week and that Redfield expects to have mass testing, including much faster results and antibody testing, by the fall. He said Redfield is hopeful that the "science" will catch up with the virus in the coming months as the number of cases flattens in the summer.

“And then I said to him, what about Australia? What about the Southern Hemisphere? If you think this is seasonal, doesn’t what’s happening now in Australia predict what might happen here in the fall? He said 'absolutely so' and same for Dr. [Anthony] Fauci.”

“Let me tell you good news and it's very premature here: it is the equivalent of September now in Australia and we’re seeing flat cases. We’re seeing 6,600 cases so far, it is not spiking yet so all eyes are on the Southern Hemisphere right now to see what we might be facing here in the fall,” Siegel said.

The head of the CDC is warning that a second wave of coronavirus could coincide with the start of flu season, proving to be even more devastating than the enduring COVID-19 pandemic.

Redfield told The Washington Post in an interview Tuesday that the nation should be cautious even as some states attempt to reopen their economies in the coming weeks and continue to practice social distancing measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Redfield stressed that the practice has had “an enormous impact" on containing the outbreak, but said Americans need to plan ahead and consider getting a flu shot in the summer so that when winter comes, hospitals are not once again overburdened.