Leavitt on offense at first briefing, stressing Trump will deport 'heinous' illegal immigrant criminals

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that foreign nationals attempting to enter the U.S. illegally are not welcome under President Donald Trump’s administration.

"So to foreign nationals who are thinking about trying to illegally enter the United States, think again," Leavitt told reporters Tuesday at the White House press briefing. "Under this president, you will be detained and you will be deported. Every day, Americans are safer because of the violent criminals that President Trump's administration is removing from our communities."

Specifically, Leavitt pointed to recent arrests that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has conducted in January, including arresting a Honduras citizen convicted of rape and a Dominican Republic citizen with a criminal conviction for second degree murder.

TRUMP-ERA SOUTHERN BORDER SEES MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS PLUMMET BY OVER 60% AS NEW POLICIES KICK IN

"These are the heinous individuals that this administration is removing from American communities every single day, and to the brave state and local law enforcement officers, [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] and ICE agents who are helping in the facilitation of this deportation operation, President Trump has your back, and he is grateful for your hard work," Leavitt said.

Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration during his campaign and declared a national emergency at the southern border following his inauguration. He also immediately ordered the expulsion of migrants without the possibility of asylum.

TRUMP ADMIN TOUTS PURGING ‘WORST’ ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIMINALS FROM US STREETS: ‘WORKING TIRELESSLY’

Leavitt also defended the Trump administration’s decision to issue a freeze on federal grants and loans on Monday — a move that prompted backlash from Democrats. Leavitt issued reassurance that those who receive individual federal assistance will not be impacted by the pause.

"I have now been asked and answered this question four times," Leavitt said. "To individuals at home who receive direct assistance from the federal government: You will not be impacted by this federal freeze."

Programs including Social Security benefits, Medicare, food stamps, welfare benefits and other assistance going directly to individuals will still continue under the pause, according to Leavitt. However, she said she would "check back" regarding the status of Medicaid.

INDIVIDUALS RECEIVING DIRECT ASSISTANCE WON'T BE IMPACTED BY FEDERAL FUNDING FREEZE, PRESS SECRETARY SAYS

Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., claim the decision is an overreach of power and said it is an attempt to circumvent Congress and withhold congressionally approved funds.

"More lawlessness and chaos in America as Donald Trump’s Administration blatantly disobeys the law by holding up virtually all vital funds that support programs in every community across the country," Schumer said in a statement. "If this continues, the American people will pay an awful price."

"They say this is only temporary, but no one should believe that," Schumer said. "Donald Trump must direct his Administration to reverse course immediately and the taxpayers’ money should be distributed to the people."

Leavitt also unveiled major changes to White House press access, and announced that the Trump administration would restore the press passes for 440 journalists whose passes she said "were wrongly revoked" by the Biden administration.

"In keeping with this revolutionary media approach that President Trump deployed during the campaign, the Trump White House will speak to all media outlets and personalities, not just the legacy media who are seated in this room," Leavitt said.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.