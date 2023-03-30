Expand / Collapse search
Shannon Bream on Trump indictment: We are in totally new territory here

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicts former President Donald Trump for Stormy Daniels case

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Trump a 'first of its kind' indictment: Shannon Bream

Trump a ‘first of its kind’ indictment: Shannon Bream

Fox News chief legal correspondent and ‘Fox News Sunday’ anchor Shannon Bream says Donald Trump will ‘turn this to his advantage.’

Fox News chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream says, "an indictment is one thing, a conviction is another." The "Fox News Sunday" anchor told "Special Report with Bret Baier" that Trump said he will not drop out of the 2024 presidential race because of his indictment – it will only rev it up.

TRUMP RESPONDS TO INDICTMENT: 'THIS WITCH HUNT WILL BACKFIRE ON JOE BIDEN'

SHANNON BREAM: It is the first of its kind. This is the first time in history we are indicting a former president. So, we are in totally new territory here. And Alvin Bragg has been warned by People Rights Center and [the] left that they are worried that what he's done with this case is going to look like nothing but political maneuvering when it comes time to actually get a conviction. An indictment is one thing, a conviction is another.

Trump indictment 'is not good for the country': Mollie Hemingway

You heard the former president talk about this in Waco. He says there's a new tool in the bag against me. It is prosecutorial discretion. Nobody wants to be indicted, but he is certainly going to know how to turn this to his advantage. At CPAC a few weeks ago, he said he would never drop out of the race if indicted. And he also predicted it would help his numbers, which has been the case as we've been waiting for this over the last few weeks. Remember, the feds passed on this case. They looked into it. They decided they couldn't prosecute it and decided not to move forward with it. 

So, Alvin Bragg has got critics on both sides of this who think it is not a good move. If he doesn't land that conviction, the president is only going to be able to make his case even more full-throatedly, that this was purely political. Legal scholars across the board say this is a very unique way that he's going about this, this legal theory and trying to get the president convicted. We'll see if it works. It'll be up to New York jurors now.

Turley: Trump indictment is legally pathetic